Litter pickers in action
A team of litter pickers from Buxton Town Team have been in action helping keep the town clean.
The team of 11, including two new volunteers who were welcomed to the group, spent time yesterday (Wednesday) collecting 15 bags of rubbish.
They get together on the first Wednesday of the month and tackle a different area in the town.
Anyone who would like to take part in future events should email [email protected] for details.
