Litter pickers in action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A team of litter pickers from Buxton Town Team have been in action helping keep the town clean.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of 11, including two new volunteers who were welcomed to the group, spent time yesterday (Wednesday) collecting 15 bags of rubbish.

They get together on the first Wednesday of the month and tackle a different area in the town.

Anyone who would like to take part in future events should email [email protected] for details.