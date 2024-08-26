Life aboard a narrow boat talk for Sparrowpit WI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As our booked speaker was unable to attend owing to ill health, member Ann Warne stepped into the breach and gave us a very interesting talk on her five years spent living on a narrowboat exploring the canal system.

Ann and her husband had commissioned the building of the boat, called 'Jerusalem', in Norfolk and began their adventure cruising the rivers before going onto explore the canals.

During her time on the canal Ann kept a diary and painted illustrations of the boat and surroundings to go with it. After many adventures, including falling in the canal, ill health meant eventually that the couple had to return to living on dry land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report on the Garden Party held to welcome our new President Angela Whittaker-Axon and had raised £179 for the 'Afternoon Tea' Breast Cancer Now Fund.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Our next meeting is at 7pm on Tuesday, September 17 at Dove Holes Community Centre when our speaker is Mel Latham on 'Chutney and Jams' Products will be on sale. This is an open meeting so all are welcome.

If you are looking to join a friendly group why not come along? In addition to our monthly meetings we have outings, other events and a monthly lunch etc. No fee to attend to see if we're the WI for you.

For further details ring Liz on 01298812522 or just turn up - you'll be very welcome.