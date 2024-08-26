Life aboard a narrow boat talk for Sparrowpit WI
Ann and her husband had commissioned the building of the boat, called 'Jerusalem', in Norfolk and began their adventure cruising the rivers before going onto explore the canals.
During her time on the canal Ann kept a diary and painted illustrations of the boat and surroundings to go with it. After many adventures, including falling in the canal, ill health meant eventually that the couple had to return to living on dry land.
A report on the Garden Party held to welcome our new President Angela Whittaker-Axon and had raised £179 for the 'Afternoon Tea' Breast Cancer Now Fund.
Our next meeting is at 7pm on Tuesday, September 17 at Dove Holes Community Centre when our speaker is Mel Latham on 'Chutney and Jams' Products will be on sale. This is an open meeting so all are welcome.
If you are looking to join a friendly group why not come along? In addition to our monthly meetings we have outings, other events and a monthly lunch etc. No fee to attend to see if we're the WI for you.
For further details ring Liz on 01298812522 or just turn up - you'll be very welcome.
