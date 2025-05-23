Legendary cricketers announced for famous Buxton snow game 50th anniversary
Back in June 1975 snow stopped play as Derbyshire played Lancashire at the Park Road ground and made the front pages of the national news.
Now half a century on since that legendary day Buxton Cricket Club is holding a special day which will see ex-players and officials return to the wicket.
A spokesperson for Buxton Cricket Club said: “The legendary players due to attend include Farokh Engineer, Frank Hayes, Alan (Bud) Hill, Keith Stevenson, Mick Glenn and Geoff Miller.”
On the first day of play, Saturday May, 31 1975, under “fierce sunshine”, Lancashire raced to 477-for-5 with Clive Lloyd, the legendary West Indies captain, scoring 167-not-out. Derbyshire scored 25-for-2 by the close of play.
On the second day of play, the Monday June, 2 shortly after the teams and umpires arrived, it started to rain, quickly followed by hail and snow. The game was called off immediately.
Speaking at the time umpire Dickie Bird said: “When I went out to inspect the wicket, the snow was level with the top of my boots. I’d never seen anything like it.”
Play resumed on the Tuesday, on a “vicious” batting wicket and Derbyshire were bowled out for 42 in a little over an hour. Following-on, they fared little better, making just 87.
Losing by an innings and 348 runs, it was Derbyshire’s heaviest defeat of the century.
A few days later the country experienced the start of a heatwave which would last all summer.
To celebrate the famous event, Buxton Cricket Club has invited players and officials from that game back to the ground on Sunday 1 June 2025.
There will be a buffet lunch, interviews with some of the players from 1975 and a keynote speech from Geoff Miller OBE who played in the famous game.
The fun starts at 1pm and will go on until 4pm. Tickets £27.80pp to book visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/50th-anniversary-of-buxtons-famous-snow-game-tickets-1274965057809
