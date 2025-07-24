“I did work experience in logistics - and now I get to work on some of the biggest events around the world”

Fraser McVicar

19-year-old Fraser McVicar from Derby shares how one work experience placement kickstarted his exciting career

At just 19 years old, Fraser McVicar from Derby is helping deliver some of the world’s biggest sporting events - just a few years after getting his first taste of the logistics sector through his work experience.

Alongside his current job travelling around the world, Fraser is also an ambassador for Generation Logistics, a careers initiative highlighting the vast opportunities available within the logistics sector - to people just like himself.

Fraser’s journey began with a curiosity sparked close to home, as his father works in the logistics sector and he was always extremely fascinated by what he does. At the age of 15, he joined his father on a logistics exhibition, which opened his eyes to the sheer size and variety of the sector.

With a piqued interest in logistics, 16-year-old Fraser made contact with CEVA Logistics’ Head Office near his home in Derby, attaching his CV and expressing his interest in gaining hands-on work experience - and it paid off.

During his three-week placement, he found himself thrown into the heart of logistics operations - attending customer meetings, shadowing warehouse teams and learning how goods flow through global supply chains. Fraser commented: “It was intense, exciting and totally confirmed that logistics was what I wanted to do. There was so much variety - I saw how everything from electronics to restaurant supplies move around the world!”

Now a Business Development Manager at CEVA’s Contract Logistics team, he specialises in eCommerce and multi-channel retail logistics work. He’s also been part of CEVA’s Sports Events team, helping develop logistics programmes for major global sporting events.

Fraser is now encouraging other people to follow in his footsteps, after experiencing the amount of opportunities available to young people in the sector. He adds: “We’re facing a talent gap in the sector right now, as many experienced professionals are nearing retirement, presenting so many opportunities for people who are looking to work in such a dynamic and exciting profession.

He continues: “People don’t realise how central logistics is to our everyday life. If you’ve ever ordered something online or been to a concert, logistics made it happen. It’s a sector full of variety, innovation and opportunity.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, agrees: “Fraser’s journey is a brilliant example of how work experience can be a launching pad to an exciting, successful career. Logistics isn’t only about trucks and warehouses - it’s about strategy, technology, sustainability and its people at the very heart of it all. Fraser’s story shows that if you’re motivated and open to learning, you can quickly find yourself working at the centre of some of the world’s biggest events!”

To find your own path in logistics, or see which role might be right for you, take the Find Your Future quiz at: https://generationlogistics.org/find-your-future/