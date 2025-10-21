‘Huge thank you’ to everyone who came to Hayfield Apple Day
The event, on Saturday October, 18, was organised by Sustainable Hayfield and took place at Hayfield Primary School had apple juicing, cider drinking, story telling and even clog dancing.
A spokesperson for Sustainable Hayfield said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came to Sustainable Hayfield's Apple day.
“Together we made it a fun-filled day, centred around a celebration of the village orchard, sustainable living and the local community.”
Those who came along were able to have a go at apple juicing with the traditional apple press and sample some fresh apple juice, as well as create some apple art and sample different apples from the orchard.
There was a play, face painting, and even a repair shop and information on biodiversity.
There was also a Harvest festival, refreshments and a raffle for people to take part in.
The Sustainable Hayfield spokesperson said: “We need to do a special shout out to the many volunteers who helped before and on the day to make it happen which concludes our volunteers, New Mills Volunteers Centre and the Mountain Rescue Team.
“If anyone brought a bottle of Hayfield apple juice please please could you return the bottle.”
Collection boxes will be available until November 9, at Hayfield Library Garden, 15b Church Street, St John’s Church and outside Hayfield Primary School.
The apple day spokesperson added: “There are still lots of apples on the trees so please carry on picking and enjoying them.”