High Peak MP gains insight into progress of sustainable new homes

Member of Parliament for High Peak, Jon Pearce, recently visited Barratt Homes’ Whaley Bridge community to view the energy-efficient, sustainable development.

The housebuilder welcomed the constituency MP to its established Midshires Meadow development on Dowry Lane to see the construction progress and learn more about the homes as the site edges closer to completion.

During the tour of the development, Mr Pearce was given an insight into the energy-efficient features of the properties and viewed the show homes with Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes, and Alan Watt, Sales Director, alongside the housebuilder’s site team.

Also in attendance to view the progress of the new community were Councillor Neville Clarke and Councillor Jo Taylor, representing the Whaley Bridge Ward.

Jon Pearce MP on a tour of the show homes with Stefan, Sales Adviser at Midshires Meadow

Jon Pearce MP said: “It was a real pleasure to look around the site and to see first-hand the quality of the properties and Barratt Homes’ commitment to energy-efficiency and sustainable development. Too many developers leave their sites unfinished so I was particularly pleased to see how they are completing pavements, road surfaces and providing what will be valued open green spaces. “

The 107-home development has been sought-after setting for house hunters since it opened in June 2021, with many people jumping at the chance to secure a modern home so close to the Peak District.

Whilst delivering 32 affordable homes as part of the planning agreement, Barratt Homes also committed to investing £330,000 in Whaley Bridge to support services and improve facilities for both new and existing residents in and around the town.

A total of 5.2 acres of open space is being created across the development and the housebuilder is planting 4,352 new hedgerow saplings, 267 trees and five wildflower meadows. There will also be 13 bird and bat boxes installed to help care for the local wildlife, and a total of 27 homes will include solar or photovoltaic panels.

The visitors to Midshires Meadow were given a tour of a property under construction in Whaley Bridge

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We were pleased to welcome Jon to our Midshires Meadow development to showcase our progress onsite now the community is much more established.

“High Peak is a truly fantastic location, and we look forward to helping more people progress on the property ladder and secure a modern, sustainable home.”

A high-quality range of four and five bedroom properties are currently available at Midshires Meadow with prices starting from £463,000. Barratt Homes is on hand to help make moving a comfortable and more affordable experience, with 105% Part Exchange and Stamp Duty fees paid, or deposit contributions on selected homes.

For more information about any nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire.