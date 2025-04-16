High Peak Harriers Awards 2025 raise funds for the Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The High Peak Harriers held their annual tumblers’ club awards at the Royal Oak at Hurdlow, recognising those who had fallen from their horse in the most spectacular, or hilarious, manner during the season, and raising funds for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award winners included Kimberley Trickett and Cathy Walsh, who joined the celebrations in the much-loved Royal Oak, a beautiful country pub in the southern Peak District.

The event also included a raffle, with the £200 proceeds to be donated to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Bush of the High Peak Harriers said: “We had a fantastic season and we are enormously grateful to the Royal Oak for hosting our annual awards in such a wonderful setting. It is a great opportunity to thank them and to thank all the local farmers who allow us to cross their land during the season.

Cathy Walsh of the High Peak Harriers, one of those falling from their horse this season

“We regularly raise funds for the air ambulance, which is such a vital charity in the region and makes an enormous difference to people in need, whether they are involved in equestrian sports, a car accident or simply taken ill, the speed of response provided by the air ambulance can be a life-saver.”

The High Peak Harriers, established in 1848, is a trail hunting pack and a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) the regulatory body for trail hunting. All accredited hunts adhere to a code of conduct and practice trail hunting, in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

Approximately 15,000 foxhounds, harriers, and beagles are currently engaged in trail hunting and the future of every one would be jeopardised should trail hunting ever be banned, the BHSA reports.