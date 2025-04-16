High Peak Harriers Awards 2025 raise funds for the Air Ambulance
The award winners included Kimberley Trickett and Cathy Walsh, who joined the celebrations in the much-loved Royal Oak, a beautiful country pub in the southern Peak District.
The event also included a raffle, with the £200 proceeds to be donated to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.
Rebecca Bush of the High Peak Harriers said: “We had a fantastic season and we are enormously grateful to the Royal Oak for hosting our annual awards in such a wonderful setting. It is a great opportunity to thank them and to thank all the local farmers who allow us to cross their land during the season.
“We regularly raise funds for the air ambulance, which is such a vital charity in the region and makes an enormous difference to people in need, whether they are involved in equestrian sports, a car accident or simply taken ill, the speed of response provided by the air ambulance can be a life-saver.”
The High Peak Harriers, established in 1848, is a trail hunting pack and a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) the regulatory body for trail hunting. All accredited hunts adhere to a code of conduct and practice trail hunting, in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.
Approximately 15,000 foxhounds, harriers, and beagles are currently engaged in trail hunting and the future of every one would be jeopardised should trail hunting ever be banned, the BHSA reports.