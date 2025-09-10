High Peak Comps sparks new defibrillator into action at Buxton’s Bright Opportunities

High Peak Comps has bought a new defibrillator for St. Peter’s Church Hall in Fairfield.

The community building is currently occupied by Buxton disability service Bright Opportunities.

The community interest company nominated themselves for the High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel, a free-to-enter competition which is held monthly.

And after just their third time of trying, they have won a new defibrillator which will sit to the right of the Fairfield building.

Tracey Green is Director of Bright Opportunities in Buxton.

“Nobody wants a defibrillator to be used, but we are grateful to High Peak Comps for the defibrillator and are thankful for the peace of mind now that we have it,” said Tracey.

“There is nothing in this area at Fairfield. And it is still used as a community hall so it won’t just be us and the nearby residents of Fairfield who could benefit.

“We discussed we needed a defib to benefit our clients of vulnerable adults, and the church parish has people of all ages. So there are benefits that go beyond Bright Opportunities.”

The news follows Buxton Advertiser’s reportage of Bright Opportunities moving into their third premises.

High Peak Comps Owner Charles Edwards, from Buxton, is proud to pay for the new piece of life-saving kit.

“Bright Opps is an organisation we have long supported,” said Charles.

“They have won charity spins with us, and we’ve been to their two pre-existing sites in Buxton.

“So not only was it an honour to visit the new Bright Opps hub at St. Peter’s Church Hall, it was also amazing to visit and sort the new defibrillator.

“As the most recent winner of our defibrillator wheel, High Peak Comps pays for the unit and installation of the winner.

“We are proud to use a Buxton electrician, and this installation at St. Peter’s Church Hall is especially sentimental as one of High Peak Comps is from Fairfield.

“While we hope this defibrillator should never have to be used, we are proud to support Bright Opps and the Fairfield community with this vital, life-saving resource.”

Buxton business I D Electrical and Security installed the equipment.

Reverend Howard Robson of St. Peter’s Church Fairfiield added “We are really happy that the Hall is being used for the amazing work Bright Opps do.”

Previous winners of the High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel have been installed in New Mills, Thornsett and Buxton.

The next defibrillator winner has already been determined, and will be installed next week.

High Peak Comps host prize draws for the general public and charities seven days a week.

And prize draws are done every night on the High Peak Comps Facebook page at 8pm.

You can find more about High Peak Comps on their website.

Left to right: High Peak Comps Owner Charles Edwards, Tracey Green of Bright Opportunities and St. Peter's Church Fairfield Reverend Howard Robson.

Nominating and securing the space for the defib has come as a sort of thank you to the church from Bright Opportunities, who are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year.

The new defibrillator is located at 5 St Peter's Rd, Buxton SK17 7EB. You can find more about Bright Opportunities by ringing 07472 623161.