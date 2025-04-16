High Peak Comps gives £1000 to Buxton good causes in April

High Peak Comps has awarded the cash to charities, community projects and more around Buxton. The online competitions company, based in Dove Holes, but founded by Buxton resident Charles Edwards, has decided to amp up their charity donations, as part of their five-year anniversary celebrations.

Buxton charity Bright Opportunities received £500 as one of the winners of their bi-weekly charity draws. The disability and learning difficulties charity received the cheque just days before they opened their third location at St Peter's Church Hall.

On April 3, High Peak Comps were the first to donate to Buxton Cricket Club’s crowdfunder for a new Pavilion Extension. The ambitious plans, set to be complete in time for the club’s 175th anniversary in 2028, will feature larger changing rooms, better accessibility and a new scorers area. High Peak Comps donated £200 to the crowdfunder, for which you can donate to HERE.

Buxton’s Haddon Hall Care Home received a cheque for £100. The money will go towards their VE Day 80 celebrations on May 8. The festivities will include a 1940s singer, Anderson Shelters, and staff dressed in period clothing.

The care home, of 135 London Road, is not the only VE Day Party in Buxton to receive a boost from High Peak Comps.

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, received a £100 supermarket gift card for their VE Day Party on May 8.

The Morrisons gift card will be spent on refreshments for both attendees and musicians that will make their day of historic talks and live 1940s music that extra bit special.

And last, but not least, High Peak Comps bought a £100 Aldi Gift Card for a Dove Holes good cause.

Survive and Thrive, is a support group for those living with long-term health conditions, that meets monthly at Dove Holes Village Hall.

The group particularly benefits those with fibromyalgia, ME (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis) and Long-Covid. The gift card will be spent on light lunches for their next few meetings.

High Peak Comps owner Charles Edwards said: “We’re keen to support all good causes over the High Peak. And being from Buxton myself, these causes are especially close to our heart.”

“We started five years ago from my bedroom in Buxton. And in addition to awarding cash prizes to the public every single day, we are proud to donate over £10,000 to charity a month and support our local community!”

If you are a Buxton charity, organisation or individual that may be able to benefit from sponsorship or one off funding, please email High Peak Comps via [email protected].

1 . Contributed Robert Jones of Survive and Thrive accepts a £100 gift card for Buxton Aldi, from Buxton resident and High Peak Comps' Callen Deighan. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed High Peak Comps celebrated five years in business last month, and this month they celebrate a year in their Hallsteads HQ. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Haddon Hall Carehome, of Buxton's London Road, received £100 towards their VE Day 80 celebration party. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Buxton Cricket Club Chairman Bob Marsden (left) receives a £200 donation to their ambitious renovation project. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales