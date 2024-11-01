High Peak businesses shortlisted in Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards

The shortlist for the 2025 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards has been revealed, shining a spotlight on excellence and outstanding achievement across the area’s £2.89bn tourism sector.

The shortlist for the 2025 Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards has been revealed - and a number of High Peak businesses have reached the finals.

Following a record number of entries, finalists have been unveiled in 15 awards categories celebrating the best of the local visitor economy, ranging from hotels, B&Bs and campsites to pubs, visitor attractions and unique experiences.

In addition, public voting has officially opened for the new ‘Festival or Event of the Year’ category which champions quality events and festivals that have taken place in the Peak District and Derbyshire – from country shows and music festivals to unique exhibitions and arts trails.

There are 9 finalists competing to take the title of Festival or Event of the Year 2025, with voting open until 1 December 2024. The finalist with the largest number of votes will secure the crown. To check out the events and festivals in the running and to cast your vote go to: https://visitengland-chapters.secure-platform.com/a/organizations/PDD/gallery?roundId=357

Shortlisted businesses in the remaining categories will now go forward to the final round of independent judging, including a series of mystery shopping visits, before the winners are selected ahead of a joint Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire awards ceremony held at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham on Thursday 20 March 2025.

The region’s two Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) – Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby and Visit Nottinghamshire – are joining forces to deliver the awards ceremony in partnership for the first time, with the support of the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

The ceremony will be hosted by Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, and is set to be a stunning showcase of the value and quality of the region’s combined £5.25bn visitor economy, celebrating the exceptional talent and innovation across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Following the awards ceremony, Gold winners in each of the core categories will progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in June 2025, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.

The 2025 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards are sponsored by EV charging specialists VoltShare and Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches, who will be designing and handcrafting bespoke awards for all Gold winners. The joint awards ceremony is sponsored by Nottingham Venues.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, says:

“The Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards are a celebration of our vibrant tourism industry and its enormous contribution to the local and regional economy. As we look forward to celebrating with finalists and partners at our landmark joint Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire awards ceremony in 2025, it’s an extra-special time to not only celebrate individual businesses, but to also recognise the importance of the visitor economy in delivering growth, supporting jobs and driving economic prosperity across the East Midlands.

“Our 2025 finalists are a fantastic mix of diverse, innovative and passionate businesses from across the county who deliver consistently high quality, memorable experiences for some of the 42 million visitors who come to the area each year. It will be a privilege to bring all the finalists together next March to mark their achievements and we wish every shortlisted finalist the very best of luck.”

Martyn Wright of C W Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches says:“As a proud Derbyshire business that understands the importance of quality, we’re delighted to be sponsoring the 2025 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards. The awards are a great way to celebrate excellence within the area’s diverse tourism sector, and we look forward to presenting Gold winners with their luxury bespoke awards on 20 March 2025.”

Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards: The 2025 Shortlist

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Matlock Farm ParkMiller's Dale Station, Peak District National Park AuthorityPeak Edge Hotel, Chesterfield

B&B and Guest House of the Year

The Bull’s Head, FoolowThe Yorkshire Bridge Inn, BamfordSheldon House, Monyash

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Boutique Glamping at Scaldersitch FarmDarwin Forest Lodges3Trees Glamping Ltd

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Host & StayMorley HayesThe Welcome Team

Experience of the Year

Thornbridge House TourGreat British Car Journey, Drive Dad's CarPub Tours Ltd

Festival or Event of the Year – public vote now open

Eat in the ParkBakewell Country FestivalChatsworth Country FairBustler Market: On The RoadThe Peak District Highland GamesHaddon Hall Mercatum Christmas Artisan MarketBuxton International FestivalMatlock Bath IlluminationsBearded Theory Festival

Hotel of the Year

Fischer's Baslow HallThe Cavendish Hotel, BaslowPeak Edge Hotel, Chesterfield

New Tourism Business of the Year

The Cupola Café - bar - pizza - grillThe Ashford Arms, Ashford-in-the-Water3Trees Glamping Ltd

Pub of the Year

The Blind Bull, Little HucklowThe George, HathersageThe Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Foxlow Grange by Muse EscapesBolehill Farm Cottages, BakewellAtlow Mill, Ashbourne

Taste of the Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Award

The Maynard, GrindlefordFischer's Baslow Hall, BaslowThe Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

Team of the Year

Belper North Mill Volunteers AssociationThe Yorkshire Bridge Inn Front of House TeamBike and Boot Hotel, Hope

Tourism Young Achiever Award

Oliver Curl - The Barrel InnBen Barber - The MaynardDylan Hunt - Atlantik Inns

Unsung Hero Award

Charlotte Uwins - The Scotsman's PackIan Fairbrother - Thornbridge EstateJimmy Crookes - The Yorkshire Bridge Inn

Visitor Attraction of the Year

Thornbridge EstateBluebell Dairy Farm ParkThe Children's Country House at Sudbury

Businesses interested in sponsoring a category at the 2025 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards should contact Lindsay Rae at [email protected].

For more details on the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards please visit: www.visitpeakdistrict.com/industry/events/category/tourism-awards.

Businesses interested in sponsoring a category at the 2025 Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards should contact Annette Thornley at [email protected]

For more details on the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards please visit at https://www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/nottinghamshire-tourism-awards