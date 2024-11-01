High Peak Buses announces discounted tickets in partnership with Derbyshire County Council

This initiative includes the creation of two new fare zones aimed at providing passengers with even greater value for money. The Buxton Town Zone will extend from Harpur Hill to Fairfield, while the North Derbyshire Zone will cover the High Peak Buses routes north of Buxton.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Brookes, Managing Director of High Peak Buses, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer these tickets at such reduced prices. We hope this will encourage people to leave their cars at home and use the bus for both work and leisure travel. The network-wide weekly ticket is being reduced from £33 to £18, for example, which is excellent value for a week’s travel over such a wide area”.

David also highlighted the new zone-specific weekly tickets: “Weekly tickets for the Buxton Zone and North Derbyshire Zone will be priced at just £12 for a week’s travel and daily and monthly tickets will also be significantly reduced in price under the scheme, which will run until the end of March next year”.

Peak All Zones (valid on all High Peak services):

Bus photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels

Adult Day Ticket: £6 (was £12.50)

Child Under 19 years of Age: £5 (was £8)

Adult Week Ticket: £18 (was £33)

Child Under 19 years of Age: £15 (was £27.50)

Adult Month: £72 (was £95)

Child Under 19 years of Age: £60 (was £79)

North Derbyshire Local Zone or Buxton Local Zone:

Adult Day Ticket: £5 (was £8.30)

Child Under 19 years of Age: £4 (was £5.50)

Adult Week Ticket: £12 (was £18)

Child Under 19 years of Age: £11 (was £16.50)

Adult Month: £48 (was £72)

Child Under 19 years of Age: £44 (was £66)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, commented: “The Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan is working to improve bus travel across Derbyshire, so we’re delighted to be able to partner with High Peak to provide discounted travel for their bus service users. We hope this will encourage people to consider the bus as a travel option, as well as help regular bus users to continue to enjoy savings on their travel. We’re also working on ticketing promotions with other bus operators across Derbyshire, to bring savings to as many bus users as we can.”