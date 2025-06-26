Hayfield charity bingo night fundraises over £400 for Chapel-en-le-Frith charity Blythe House Hospice

A High Peak pub has hosted a charity bingo night, to raise money for local good cause Blythe House Hospice.

The Kinder Lodge, of New Mills Road in Hayfield, welcomed a fundraising bingo night on Wednesday June 25, 2025, raising hundreds of pounds for the beloved charity.

The event fundraised an incredible £401.05 for the charity based on Eccles Fold Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Left to right: Leanne Jones of Blythe House Hospice, Kinder Lodge publican Graeme Clarke, bingo host Alexander Greensmith, and Sophie Wheeldon of Blythe House Hospice. (Image - Alexander Greensmith)

The festivities saw three rounds of traditional bingo, plus a hotly-contested music bingo round.

Prizes included an £150 bottle of champagne, and vouchers for local Hayfield businesses.

The event raised vital funds for the local end-of-life care charity Blythe House Hospice.

The charity was represented at the event by volunteers of the Blythe House Hospice charity shop in New Mills.

Blythe House Hospice offers free tailored care and services to those affected by life limiting illnesses across North Derbyshire.

“Huge thank you to all those who donated money or prizes, all for a great cause, ” said the manager of the Kinder Lodge Callum Clarke.

“Thank you to everyone for helping to fundraise £401.80 for Blythe House Hospice with our charity bingo night.”

“We put £75 up as the star prize, as well as making donations ourselves, as Blythe House Hospice is a charity close to our hearts.

“We chose to put this on now, as a football pub, we found a gap in the calendar for an event like this. But after the success of the night, we’d love to do another!”

Publicans Graeme and Julie Clarke have operated the Hayfield pub since 1999.

Kinder Lodge regular and Hayfield resident Alexander Greensmith was behind the microphone for the event, benefitting the local palliative care charity.

“It was a pleasure to bring the community of Hayfield (and New Mills) together for Blythe House Hospice, at the Kinder Lodge,” said Alex.

“The work Blythe House does is amazing, they are truly angels among us.

“Thanks to over 50 people who came, including Blythe House Hospice Charity Shop New Mills.

“Fundraising £401.80 through bingo is an incredible amount. And we’d love to do it again.

“One thousand thanks to Chris Heard, The Sportsman Hayfield, Hayfield Emporium, Niall Hearsum, Joe Kemp’s Butchers Hayfield, Neville Hough, The Artworks Hayfield, Hayfield Village Store and Woodys Laser Crafts for prizes.

“Community is what you make of it, and events such as these make our already close-knit community feel even closer.”

Sophie Wheeldon, Senior Community Fundraiser for the 36-year-old High Peak charity said: “A huge thank you to the host Alex and the Kinder Lodge for organising the event, and fundraising an incredible £401.80.”

Another charity bingo night is already touted in Hayfield for next month, from the success of this event.

Should you wish for a similar bingo night to be held in your part of the High Peak, please email [email protected].

You can find more about Blythe House Hospice on Facebook.

The Kinder Lodge is located at 10 New Mills Rd, Hayfield, High Peak, Derbyshire, SK22 2JG.