Have your say on what sites should be developed for housing, retail and community use across High Peak

High Peak Borough Council is inviting members of the public, community groups, landowners, developers and agents to suggest sites that could be considered for potential future development or alternative uses for the Local Plan.

A spokesperson for Development Management Services at the council said: “The Call for Sites is part of our evidence-gathering process to inform the preparation of the Local Plan.

“We welcome submissions for sites that could be used for housing, employment, retail, community facilities, or other uses.”

The High Peak Local Plan was adopted in 2016 and outlines the vision and strategy for the borough until 2031.

The council says it is crucial for guiding development in the High Peak area, including housing, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

It aims to balance the needs of the community with the preservation of the local environment and heritage, ensuring that future developments align with the aspirations of residents and stakeholders.

Anyone who would like a site to be considered should complete and return a separate submission form for each site, along with an OS-based site map which clearly shows the site boundary and include nearby road names.

A spokesperson for the Development Management Services added: “Submitting a site does not guarantee it will be supported or allocated for development by the council.

“Inclusion in the Site Assessment process does not mean the site will be proposed for allocation in the Local Plan or granted planning permission in the future.

“All submitted sites will be assessed consistently by the Council using internal sustainability appraisal methods and by reviewing their deliverability, including landowner intentions.”

For more information visit www.highpeak.gov.uk/article/8373/Site-Suggestions