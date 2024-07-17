Have Ewe Herd about our new group?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sometime last year the Farming Life Centre team had a thought about setting up a Women in Farming Group. All of us are living and working on family farms alongside being part of the FLC team. After lots of discussion and research we found very few ‘Farming’ groups that catered for the needs of the whole age range of Women in Agriculture here in the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year we decided to just go for it and see what would happen. We were successful with an application to the Derbyshire County Council Locality Fund and now had a small pot of money to get the project off the ground. In our application we had to put how many individuals we thought would join the new group, we said 25.

In May, we held our first meeting and were totally blown away by how many women joined us for the launch. Over 80 ladies, of all ages, came together at the Cow Shed Café to listen to a talk given by Kath Birkinshaw. Kath talked about her life as a hill farmer in the Upper Derwent Valley, the highs and the lows, accompanied by some stunning photographs. We had some great feedback from all who attended and some brilliant ideas for future meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a steering group of five farming ladies who are helping to shape this project. We want to create something which is relevant, interesting, and brings like-minded people together where they can learn new things, meet new people and embrace new experiences

Launch meeting at the Cow Shed Café

Our June meeting was another success with over fifty of us heading over to Home Farm in Hassop. We heard from Judy and Charlotte, Hassop Family Farm - Simply Milk Organic, about how they had developed their business over a number of years and they gave us a valuable insight into how they achieved their dream. A really inspirational evening and the milkshakes and cakes were a welcome treat.

Alice and the steering group have planned a wonderful programme of meetings until the end of the year, if this sounds like something you would like to join, please come along. Future meetings will be held on the last Thursday evening of each month.

To find out more and sign up to the mailing list please call Alice on 07904 691457 or send her an email: [email protected]