Haddon Hall Care Home in Buxton scores 'Good' in latest CQC report
Staff and residents at the Buxton home were overjoyed following the recent inspection by the Health and Social Care regulator. Considered to be ‘good’ in every category of the report, inspectors commended staff for the way in which they observed to offer people choice and supported people in a dignified manner. The inspectors were particularly impressed by praise given by the relatives of Haddon Hall Care Home. They stated, “We couldn’t have asked for a better place for our loved one to live”.
Praise was also given to the attention to detail noted by staff members, with one relative telling the inspectors that, “You can approach any member of staff. They are always happy to chat and give you an update on our family member”.
Lisa Soper, Chief Operating Officer at Porthaven Care Homes said, “It’s a privilege to be able to care for our residents, and we are thrilled to have been recognised for the care we provide at the home. We are delighted with the outcome of the report. Haddon Hall Care Home’s success is testament to the hard work, dedication and compassion and we are looking forward to celebrating this achievement all together.”
Haddon Hall Care Home provides 24 hours specialist care for a wide range of needs, including residential, respite, nursing, and dementia care.