Grand opening of Blythe House Hospice charity shop draws enthusiastic crowds in Matlock

The vibrant community of Matlock came together to celebrate the grand opening of the new Blythe House Hospice charity shop on Saturday 3rd August,

Located at 5 Bank Road, the store welcomed a bustling crowd, including the Mayor of Matlock, Jason Knighton, and consort Mrs. Nicola Knighton.

The festivities kicked off with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, where the Mayor expressed his admiration for Blythe House Hospice’s invaluable services.

Councillor Knighton says, ‘It was an honour to open the new Blythe House Hospice charity shop to enable Blythe House Hospice to continue with wonderful and much-needed services they provide to people in the most difficult times of their lives.’

Throughout the day, a steady flow of visitors explored the shop’s diverse range of high-quality goods, including ladieswear, menswear, homeware, and more—generously donated by the local community. The event also featured a cake sale and tombola.

Marie Brown, Hospice Retail Manager, shared her delight with the successful launch, ‘We are thrilled by the incredible turnout and the support from our local community.

‘The support from the local community on opening day helped us raise over an incredible £1400 for Blythe House Hospice.’

‘Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who contributed, from donors to volunteers, and especially to Sue Blackwell, John Newell, Keith and Janet Brown, Tom Parker, and John Baker for their invaluable assistance in setting up the shop.’

Keith Brown, a long-time shop volunteer and supporter, reflected on the sense of community and pride associated with supporting Blythe House Hospice, ‘Blythe House hospice really is like a family and one I am proud to be part of.’

If you are someone who is keen to help make a difference in your community and has some spare time to support Blythe House Hospice, please get in touch or find out more by visiting: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/volunteer-opportunities or ask in-store at any of our shops.

The new charity shop, now open seven days a week, aims to raise essential funds for Blythe House Hospice.

The charity offers a range of care and support to individuals facing life-limiting illnesses, both in hospice settings and in the comfort of their own home through their Hospice at Home and Roaming Car services.

The Matlock shop will also serve as a base for the Roaming Car service team, extending the hospice's reach to provide urgent overnight care across North Derbyshire.

Stay in the loop:

To stay informed about Blythe House Hospice’s services, events, and updates, community members are encouraged to sign up for the mailing list at www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/join-our-mailing-list.

For more information and to support Blythe House Hospice, visit their social media pages:

