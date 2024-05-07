Fringe springs into action at town fair

Buxton Fringe was hard to miss at Buxton's Spring Fair.
By Stephanie BillenContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 13:36 BST
Buxton Fringe volunteers turned the town orange, handing out flyers, badges and marigold seeds (perfect for Fringe Hot Spots) at the Spring Fair on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture shows, from l-r: Carole Garner, Catherine Serjeant, Jeanette Hamilton, Pam Mason, Stephanie Billen and Maria Carnegie. Credit: Moira Kean.

