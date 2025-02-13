Fringe Early Bird deadline looming

The end of February marks the deadline for the Fringe's discounted early bird entry fee.

Buxton Fringe organisers are warning that there is not much time left for entrants to take advantage of the specially discounted early bird entry fee of £55, available only until the end of February.

The festival runs from July 9th to July 27th and over 30 events across all genre categories are already booked in.

A busy music section includes previous Fringe Award winners singer-songwriter Hannah Brine, Ordsall Acappella Singers and Burbage Band, with many different types of music represented from Basin Street’s Jazz & Blues to 21st-century folk-inspired music from the Joe Bayliss Duo.

Scrivener's Bookshop - a Fringe venue

Comedy sees the return of Fringe Award winning stand-up, Maura Jackson, plus one-liner king Kevin O’Brien, surname-challenged comic Dr Andy Mycock and two plays taking us behind-the-scenes of showbiz from Dreamshed Theatre.

In other categories there is children’s fun such as The Great Buxton Bilberry Bumblebee Hunt, no less than two Days of Dance from Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris, an entire mini-festival over at Chelmorton and a new drama, The Unknowing Hero, from popular local drama group, Clickers and Benders.

As ever there are plenty of opportunities for community involvement, whether it is through High Peak Pride Picnic or visual arts events like the Buxton Photo Challenge or Sip, Sit and Sketch at the Pump Room.

Performers have been taking advantage of characterful venue opportunities with High Peak Big Band among those performing at Trackside @ Buxton Brewery and Chris Neville-Smith using the intimate surroundings of Scrivener’s Bookshop for his Spoken Word show, Doctor Coppelius. Meanwhile managed venue Underground has confirmed that it will be back to run its popular Spring Gardens venue at this summer's Fringe. Entrants can apply via https://underthefringe.com/.

With many more entries likely to come in before the April 20th closing date for the printed programme, Fringe marketing officer Stephanie Billen says: “I’m already excited by the variety of events, and it is great to have entertainment in some of the traditionally smaller categories like Film, Dance and Street Theatre. There is a lot for audiences to look forward to but I’m also hoping that other entrants will be inspired by this lively line-up and get their events up on our website soon.”

Full details on how to enter are available on the Fringe website under Take Part where there is also a link to a handy new It’s a Fringe! YouTube video with tips for entrants. Events are listed as soon as they enter, offering participants useful early publicity. Audiences can see the programme building up on the website’s What’s On pages or by downloading the free Buxton Fringe App, which is available from Google Play or Apple's App Store.