Forget Me Not Appeal raise over £500 for Alzheimer's Society

Morrisons wishes to thank all customers who contributed to the Forget Me Not Appeal, raising important funds for the Alzheimer's Society. The store on Bakewell Road, Buxton wishes to give the biggest thanks to all the volunteers who gave up their time to help us raise over £500.

The Forget Me Not Appeal to help us beat the UK’s biggest killer, dementia. When people donate they are helping fund life-changing support and groundbreaking dementia research.

Morrisons Community Champion, Rob Harrison, said "It's great that for the third year running Morrisons are supporting the Forget Me Not Appeal.

"There are so many people living with dementia including my mum. I know from personal experience the help and support the Alzheimer's Society can offer, so thanks to everyone who's bought a Forget Me Not badge to help the great support, information and research continue"

You can get more information about the Alzheimer's Society at Alzheimers.org.uk