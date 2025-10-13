‘Favourite day of the year’ as Hayfield Apple Day returns

From apple juicing, to cider drinking, clog dancing and story telling – Hayfield Apple Day is back with something for everyone.

Organised by Sustainable Hayfield the apple day is a community event to bring people together with fun, games and of course apples.

The event will take place on Saturday October, 18 at Hayfield Primary School 1pm until 4pm.

Cath Moss from Sustainable Hayfield: “Our favourite day of the year is nearly here.

Apple picking in the orchard in Hayfield. Photo Sustainable Hayfield

“A day when the village comes together around the humble english apple.

“There is so much going on not to mention Sett Valley pies and cakes galore at the infamous Apple Cafe.”

Apples are the star of the show and there will be a chance to have a go at apple juicing, with the traditional apple press and sample some fresh apple juice, there will also be apple art activities for children as well as sampling some different apples with tasting notes for the orchard in the school grounds.

There will be lots of entertainment with cog-dancing at 2pm, Hayfield Mummers Play at 3.15pm, there will also be face painting, an art exhibition by Hayfield Artists and children’s story-telling in the tipi.

Hayfield Apple Day is back this year and it's the 'best day of the year'. Photo Sustainable Hayfield

As the event is organised by the green thinking group there will be a focus on sustainability with a repair shop, information on biodiversity as well as energy saving advice and representation from local community organisations.

Cath said: “There is so much going on this year and we just wanted to whet your appetites for what looks like a great afternoon. We have the usual lovely mix of stalls, music, tombola and raffle.”

For refreshments there will be the apple cafe for cakes and hot drinks as well as Sett Valley Café sausage rolls and soup and tasty pies from Live and Let’s Pie and cider from High Peak Cider.

Hayfield Churches Together will be doing a Harvest Celebration at 2:30pm.

Apple Juicing at Hayfield Apple Day. Photo Sustainable Hayfield

Cath added: “We have some great raffle prizes lined up due to generous donations from local businesses. Raffle tickets are available to sell and purchase before the day and we need your help to sell as many as possible.

Raffle ticket books are available to pick up from Hayfield Post Office.