Farm-to-fork excellence: Derbyshire’s historic Walton Lodge Farm achieves Red Tractor certification

Walton Lodge Farm Estate, the 360-acre working farm and historic 18th century family home of Casa Hotel and Peak Edge Hotel owner Steve Perez, has officially achieved Red Tractor certification, one of the UK’s most respected marks of food quality, traceability, and sustainability.

The certification confirms that Walton Lodge Farm - situated on the edge of the Peak District and home to native-breed Belted Galloway and Highland cattle, Dorset sheep, Berkshire pigs, chickens, and honeybees - meets the highest standards of food safety, environmental care, and animal welfare.

The farm supplies seasonal meats, eggs, and honey directly to Casa Hotel’s Cocina Restaurant and Peak Edge Hotel’s Red Lion Restaurant, ensuring diners enjoy a true farm-to-fork experience rooted in freshness, quality, and sustainability.

Craig Ellis, Farm Manager at Walton Lodge, said:

Steve Perez & Craig Ellis at Walton Lodge Farm

“We’re incredibly proud to see Walton Lodge Farm achieve Red Tractor certification. Our ethos has always been about farming with care - for our animals, the land, and the people who ultimately enjoy our produce. Every steak, chop, or spoonful of honey that reaches our restaurants carries the assurance that it’s been produced to the highest standards, right here on our doorstep.”

Both restaurants - Cocina at Casa Hotel and The Red Lion at Peak Edge Hotel - are thriving dining destinations in their own right, welcoming locals and visitors as well as overnight guests. Each showcases Walton Lodge’s produce across seasonal menus that offer diners a true taste of Derbyshire.

Alan Rigby, Executive Chef for both properties, commented: “Having Walton Lodge just minutes away is a chef’s dream. The Red Tractor certification is the icing on the cake - it reassures everyone who dines with us that the beef, pork, eggs, and honey on their plates have been reared and produced to the most rigorous standards. It’s a big part of why our menus taste so fresh and authentic.”

Steve Perez, owner of Walton Lodge Farm, added: “This certification is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, traceability, and excellence. It’s important that our guests know where their food comes from, and with Red Tractor’s assurance, they can dine with complete confidence in the quality and provenance of every ingredient we serve.”

From perfectly dry-aged, Josper-grilled steaks at Cocina to seasonal roasts and signature specials at The Red Lion, diners can enjoy Walton Lodge’s produce year-round, knowing every dish is sustainably and ethically sourced just a few miles away.

For more information about Walton Lodge Farm Estate, Casa Hotel, Peak Edge Hotel, or to book a table at Cocina or The Red Lion, visit casahotels.co.uk or peakedgehotel.co.uk.