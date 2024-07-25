Fantastic fundraising for Blythe House Hospice at Barn Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blythe House Hospice visited Barn Farm over 19/20 July to raise money for their charity by selling teas, coffees and cakes.

Sarah Bright, local vocalist kicked off the event on Friday evening for ABBA night - with a mixture of ABBA songs and Party Music. Matlock Bath CE Primary PTA provided the glitter and face paints and Birchover Youth Club the colourful flower garlands.

Saturday was busy from noon onwards with entertainment, fun activities, games, craft stalls, home décor sales and plant stalls - alongside walk about magic and balloon modelling from Loopy Lou and Kris Katchit (local Children’s Entertainers).

Francesca from the Red House Stables arrived early pm with her cute pigmy goats (Percy and Pumpkin) and visitors were allowed to walk, feed and brush the goats and have photographs taken with them!

A new visitor to Barn Farm was the local Daisy Daisy Tandem! A 1970s, fully restored, vintage tandem currently touring Derbyshire to raise mental health awareness. www.daisyvision.co.uk

Anna’s Zumba class was in full swing at 4.00 pm with various dance moves, with those taking part wearing colourful tutus and top hats - there was also a special visit from Matlock Fire Crew who arrived in their Fire Engine with apparatus, equipment and clothing for the children to look at and try on.

Gully Mouse and Friends from Gulliver’s Kingdom paid a visit too. A perfect opportunity for a fun photo! The afternoon concluded with a colourful Punch & Judy Show in the Gala Tent.

Saturday evening entertainment moved into the indoor Marquee Barn where Funky Moon Rocks (Rock/Pop/Indie -Barnsley based band) called by on their Leaner & Meaner 2024 Tour. The Horse and Jockey Mobile Bar and various food stalls (Butty Box, Pigs in Caskets and Pizza Pi) were also in attendance.

Over the weekend funds were raised by the following:

Blythe House Hospice volunteers - tea and cakes - £272.84

Matlock Bath CE Primary School’s PTA provided the face-paints and the glitter - £212

Jessica Link – Home made dog biscuits and fun games stall, raising money for a Explorers trip to Ghana - £294

Birchover Youth Club’s coconut shy and sale of flower garlands - £57

Defribrillator Glow Stick Sales – to date - £205 profit! Well done to all the charity stalls.

Barn Farm would like to thank everyone who was involved/supported the Family Fun Weekend and Barn Farm staff who prepared the site for the weekend.

More fund raising is taking place over the August Bank Holiday when Blythe House Hospice will return, along with family entertainment, live music and fun!

