Everything you need to know about New Mills Duck Race 2025
The event, on Sunday May, 18 in Torrs Riverside Park features three races, one for local businesses who sponsor corporate ducks, a schools race featuring ducks designed by local school children and brought to life by local artists, and the public competition with cash prizes and trophies for the winning ducks.
Gisele Navarro, from the organisational team behind the duck race, said: “This is perfect for families looking for activities everyone can enjoy on a beautiful sunny day.”
Speaking about the different race Gisesle explained: “For the corporate race local businesses sponsor their very own duck to compete against each other.
“This year we have 95 sponsors competing spanning from New Mills to Furness Vale, with representatives of multiple towns and villages in and around the High Peak area.
“There is also the school duck race.
“Each school in the area is paired up with a local artist who turns a plastic yellow Duck into a
masterpiece and they slug it out in the River Goyt.
“This year we have eight schools, including nurseries and primary schools from New Mills, Thornsett, Hague Bar, Newtown and Furness Vale.”
And there is also the public race, which is open to everyone.
There will also be lots of other things to do while the races are happening, such as street food and cake stalls, and different activities for children that range from messy play to face painting.
All monies raised will be shared between New Mills primary schools and nurseries as well as the New Mills Festival.
Gisele reminded people to please bring cash on the day.
She added: “If you want to hang out in New Mills before or after the race, you can check out
what’s in store at Makers at the Mill.
“From 10am you’ll find some of the best artists and makers from around the North West and East Midlands together under one roof at Torr Vale Mill.”
This is a free event, but to participate in the public race, people will need a £2 ticket, which needs to be purchased in advance via ticketsource.co.uk/newmillsfestival/t-avngeqv.