Everything you need to know about New Mills Duck Race 2025

The ‘eccentric' and ‘crazy’ New Mills Duck Race is back for 2025 which will see hundreds of ducks released into the River Goyt for a race to the finish line.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, on Sunday May, 18 in Torrs Riverside Park features three races, one for local businesses who sponsor corporate ducks, a schools race featuring ducks designed by local school children and brought to life by local artists, and the public competition with cash prizes and trophies for the winning ducks.

Gisele Navarro, from the organisational team behind the duck race, said: “This is perfect for families looking for activities everyone can enjoy on a beautiful sunny day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the different race Gisesle explained: “For the corporate race local businesses sponsor their very own duck to compete against each other.

The annual New Mills Duck Race always draws a big crowd. Photo New Mills Duck Race

“This year we have 95 sponsors competing spanning from New Mills to Furness Vale, with representatives of multiple towns and villages in and around the High Peak area.

“There is also the school duck race.

“Each school in the area is paired up with a local artist who turns a plastic yellow Duck into a

masterpiece and they slug it out in the River Goyt.

Fun for everyone this weekend. Photo New Mills Duck Race

“This year we have eight schools, including nurseries and primary schools from New Mills, Thornsett, Hague Bar, Newtown and Furness Vale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there is also the public race, which is open to everyone.

There will also be lots of other things to do while the races are happening, such as street food and cake stalls, and different activities for children that range from messy play to face painting.

All monies raised will be shared between New Mills primary schools and nurseries as well as the New Mills Festival.

Three races will take place on the day of the duck race, a schools one, a corporate one and a public one. Photo New Mills Duck Race

Gisele reminded people to please bring cash on the day.

She added: “If you want to hang out in New Mills before or after the race, you can check out

what’s in store at Makers at the Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From 10am you’ll find some of the best artists and makers from around the North West and East Midlands together under one roof at Torr Vale Mill.”

This is a free event, but to participate in the public race, people will need a £2 ticket, which needs to be purchased in advance via ticketsource.co.uk/newmillsfestival/t-avngeqv.