Empowering creativity in isolated Derbyshire communities: new arts residency program
The arts residency program is being run by Babbling Vagabonds Storytelling Theatre Company, a small arts charity from Buxton. They seek to address the unique challenges faced by rural communities, including limited access to cultural resources and creative opportunities. “We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the children at the school and the residents of our village," said Teresa, Headteacher at Biggin Primary.
The program aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural arts scenes while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Derbyshire.
“This project is about empowering individuals and communities to explore their creative potential and connect with one another through a shared experience," said Phil Joint Artistic Director of Babbling Vagabonds. "We believe that by nurturing creativity we can unlock new opportunities for personal growth, and community cohesion.”
The arts residency program will offer a range of activities and participants will explore various art forms, from visual arts and crafts to storytelling and theatre, under the guidance of experienced artists and facilitators.
"Everyone in the village is invited to join us on this creative journey. We can’t wait to see how it develops" said Elaine, Headteacher from Taddington Primary School.