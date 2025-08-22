Eat in the Park once again attracted thousands of people to Buxton to listen to some of the best tribute acts and local music and enjoy food from around the world – and although the two day festival is taking a break, organisers say they will be back in 2027.

Organisers Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire say that for the first time the Sunday was a sell out.

Jake said: “It was amazing. Properly amazing. We had wall to wall sunshine and people from Essex, Cambridge, Scotland and even the USA coming to Eat in the Park which is something we never would have dreamed of when we started five years ago.”

The two friends who had a lockdown idea have created something so wonderful, not just for those at the festival, but in the town too.

Large crowd at the main stage for Buxton's last for a while Eat in the Park. Photo Brian Eyre

George said: “The bars are all full and you can’t get a hotel room when EITP is on. It has really boosted the whole town.”

This year it was announced that EITP, which takes place in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens, would be taking a break but speaking to The Advertiser the duo revealed they would be back.

Jake said: “It’s a big commitment and so much work goes on behind the scenes so we are shelving the two day festival.

“We are taking next year off but we will be back in 2027 with a more relaxed format of Eat in the Park.”

Making music at Buxton's Eat in the Park festival. Photo Brian Eyre

George expanded and said: “Perhaps a one day event or a night time when people can get together for a good time.”

Looking back on this year’s event, which took place on August 16 and 17, Jake said:

“It was great seeing so many people come together and enjoying themselves.

“For us it was a celebration of five years, five festivals and five years worth of hard work and it was really special.”

Buxton Eat in the Park festival. Taylor Swift by Zena entertains the crowd on Sunday at Buxton's Eat in the park festival. Photo by Brian Eyre

Speaking about the event, Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The event had a great atmosphere and we enjoyed supporting this event.”

Manchester Ska Foundation who performed at the music and food festival said: “What a gig. Absolutely electric on stage today. Thanks so much for having us.”

George said one of his highlights was seeing The Lancashire Hotpots, not a tribute band but a band which has entertained crowds at Y Not for many years playing on the main stage.

“We wanted to get them for a while so it was great seeing them play and the crowd singing along.”

The 10k band from Chinley said: “What a great day we had. We loved it.

“Thanks to Eat in the Park for having us, and thanks to the crowd who got right behind us, we hope you all really enjoyed yourselves. We certainly did.”

Addressing the situation with the contracted portable toilets after blue waste water from the loos was seen in the River Wye George said: “We proactively contacted the Environment Agency and our team quickly cleaned the area.”

They say early oxygen level readings suggest a low impact and no harm to wildlife is expected.

An Environment Agency investigation is underway and the duo say they are ‘committed to identifying the supplier responsible for this release and ensuring they are held accountable’.

Jake added they will share the report findings with The Advertiser in due course.