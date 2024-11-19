East Midlands given £40million to boost bus services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over £40million is being given to the East Midlands Combined County Authority to invest in bus services across Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The funding, which comes from the Government, will aim to keep fares down, protect local routes and deliver more reliable services.

East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) will get the funding as they are now the official Local Transport Authority. The plan is to work closely with partner councils and bus operators to develop the bus network further and discuss how to share the funding to get the best use of it.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, said: "Improving our bus services is about more than just getting people from A to B—it’s about transforming lives and communities. This funding is a fantastic opportunity to connect people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, making it easier to access jobs, skills training, health appointments, and our incredible tourist attractions. Reliable, affordable buses are the lifeblood of our region, bringing people closer to opportunity and helping businesses to thrive.

"By working closely with councils and operators, we’ll make sure every penny of this funding makes a difference, creating a bus network that our communities can depend on and be proud of. Together, we’re building a region where everyone has the chance to succeed."

This money is part of the Governments wider £955 million to support bus services until 2026. With £712 million going to local authorities to improve bus services, and a further £243 million for bus operators.

EMCCA, as the lead on local transport, will work across the region with key partners to transform transport for people who live, work and do business or visit the region. This includes plans to deliver improvements to routes, ticketing, and passenger information, plus making transport connections better across the region.

Work is already happening to invest in local bus services – just this week, Mayor Claire announced that more than 10,000 free bus journeys have been made by 16–18-year-old students from High Peak Borough, thanks to a pioneering travel scheme launched earlier this year.

The initiative, a collaboration between the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) and Derbyshire County Council, offers free bus travel to students commuting to Greater Manchester’s Further Education colleges.