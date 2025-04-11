Discover Buxton launches new family treasure hunt around Higher Buxton
The new trail introduces the town and its history in a fun and entertaining way and is suitable for all the family, and true to the spirit of ancient, noble quests, it is set down in rhyme and of course there is a map.
A Discover Buxton spokesperson said: “Buxton has been the realm of the goddess Arnemetia since ancient times and she weaves her magic still.
“This trail takes people around to find each piece of the code and introduces you to some of Buxton’s story.
“A great way to explore the upper town with the family.”
Prior to the arrival of the Romans in the 1st century, this area of Derbyshire was populated by tribes of Iron Age people.
These people worshipped many gods and goddesses.
Here in Buxton, in a hollow in the hills, was a very special place: the meeting of two rivers and at least nine springs.
The Discover Buxton spokesperson said: “Many thanks would have been given to the goddess of these sacred springs – Arnemetia – for providing these special waters.
“Her name contains the Celtic words meaning ‘against or beside’ and nemeton, meaning ‘sacred grove’.”
The new trail is suitable for family groups and children over eight however Discover Buxton say this is a trail for everyone to enjoy so will take team effort to complete.
They added: “We don’t want to give too much away but you will be walking for no more than about a mile and a half on easy paths although there are some steep inclines and steps in places.”
This is a downloadable trail, at £10 with a booklet designed to be printed at home.
Alternatively, printed copies can be purchased at the Discover Buxton booking office, The Pump Room and Vintage Tea Rooms on Hardwick Street.
After completing the trail code responses can be submitted online to earn a reward.
For more information visit the Discover Buxton website on discoverbuxton.co.uk
