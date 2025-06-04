Dickie Bird and cricket legends enjoy 50th anniversary Buxton since snow stopped play

By Lucy Ball
Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:42 BST
Buxton Cricket Club organised a special anniversary celebration to mark half a century since snow in June forced a cricket match to be abandoned.

On Sunday June, 1 the club welcomed back legendary umpire Dickie Bird who was at the famous match, along with players from the day and other well known faces in the sport.

A spokesperson for Buxton Cricket Club said: “It was a really excellent afternoon with a great turnout.

"Also superb to see a number of players and Dickie Bird in attendance to share some memories as well.”

Back in June 1975 snow stopped play as Derbyshire played Lancashire at the Park Road ground and made the front pages of the national news.

The first day of play, Saturday, May 31, 1975, was described as ‘fierce sunshine’ but on the second day of play it started to rain, quickly followed by hail and snow. The game was called off immediately.

Speaking at the time umpire Dickie Bird said: “When I went out to inspect the wicket, the snow was level with the top of my boots. I’d never seen anything like it.”

Reflecting on the anniversary day, where there were games for all ages and even a snow machine, one person said: “It was an excellent day remembering the snow.

"Thought everyone spoke well,especially Geoff Miller. Very well organised by Buxton Cricket Club.”

A line up of legends returned to Buxton Cricket Club. Photo Jonathan (Bill) Oddy from Buxton Cricket Club

1. A line up of legends

A smiling Dickie Bird at Buxton Cricket Club. Photo Jonathan (Bill) Oddy from Buxton Cricket Club

2. Dickie Bird

A full house in the marquee reliving the events from 50 years ago. Photo Jonathan (Bill) Oddy from Buxton Cricket Club

3. Full house

A walk down memory lane. Photo Jonathan (Bill) Oddy from Buxton Cricket Club

4. A walk down memory lane

