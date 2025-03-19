Derbyshire voluntary charity riding high after homebuilder’s donation

Barratt Homes has made a £1,500 donation to High Peak Community and Voluntary Support (High Peak CVS) as a contribution towards its services supporting local people and groups in Derbyshire.

The contribution was made as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

High Peak CVS is primarily an infrastructure organisation which provides local voluntary groups and organisations the support and advice they need to function and, in turn, address the needs of the community. This may be sports clubs, village halls, foodbanks, or any other institution that may be in need.

In addition to this, the charity also runs The High Peak Bereavement Service which provides emotional and peer support opportunities for those who have suffered a loss. It also has a team of Social Prescribers who support the local GP network.

BM - MWfeb25-854766 - Ross Burnage, CEO at High Peak CVS, and Stefan Phillips, Sales Advisor at Barratt Homes

Ross Burnage, CEO at High Peak CVS, said: “Our development workers will meet groups online or face-to-face to find ways to help them achieve their aims. This may be supporting them to organise structures and polices or helping them to promote their group and signpost them to find appropriate training or funding.

“The world for small groups and organisations has changed. It is expected that even small clubs and groups will have procedures and arrangements to ensure their members are safe and well, and that the organisation does what it is saying it will. This means that it is more complex and the pressures put on the committee or the people who run these groups has become greater.

“Our work removes some of the barriers and gives people the confidence that they have someone to turn to, access to advice and being reassured that support to start or grow is out there.”

High Peak CVS supports as many as 48 groups per month and assisted in accessing over £40,000 of funding last year, which leads to hundreds of local people being supported to be happier, healthier, less isolated and more connected within their community. In addition, per year it receives over 120 referrals for bereavement support and more than 530 clients for social prescribing.

Ross continued: “Often these small groups start with one or two people seeing something their local community needs but not quite knowing what to do next. Getting in touch with High Peak CVS is the thing they can do next!

“Many volunteer groups, clubs and organisations are accessed by people who are trying to stay independent for as long as possible, and reducing their need for social care and medical related support. Cuts to health and social care services are only going to increase the demand for volunteer-led services.”

High Peak CVS also offers signposting for those that may be struggling during the cost-of-living crisis, with information available on where and how to access warm spaces, source grants and funding, and combat isolation and loneliness.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are pleased to support this wonderful charity and its work with the local community and groups to access the support they require. It is a valuable asset for both the High Peak and Derbyshire region as a whole.

“Our Community Fund scheme has done much to help charities and their beneficiaries all over the country and we will continue to champion it and support as many local causes as possible.”

To find out more about the charity’s services and how a local group may benefit, visit the website at High Peak Community and Voluntary Support.