Derbyshire relationships expert shines light on her own life – warts and all – in new book designed to help others

A Derbyshire relationships expert and business founder has penned a self-help book with a difference – she’s put herself on the therapist’s couch and written it about her own life.

Q Branch Consulting co-founder Jenny Jarvis is launching her book: Life’s Just One Big Drama, on Valentine’s Day to highlight her aims in helping others navigate relationships and learn from the situations she has found herself in.

Life coach Jenny has penned the often painfully honest account of her own life to illustrate what tools she has learned through her training that might have helped navigate tricky situations in the past.

Taking the reader through her own experiences of playground bullying, sex, traumatic house moves, marriage, painful childbirth, postnatal depression, divorce, affairs and auto-immune disease, before finally finding her dream job and partner – Jenny has highlighted what lessons life has taught her, that everybody’s life contains plenty of drama, and no situation is too difficult not to learn from.

Born in Hull to a seafaring dad and stay-at-home mum, Jenny’s life has taken her around the UK through a series of careers, relationships and homes.

Inspired to write an account of her life and what it has taught her after a comment from a relative: “Oh Jenny, your life is just one drama after another!”, her book is broken into short chapters detailing parts of her past with searing honesty, culminating with tools gleaned from the training she later acquired when learning to be a Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) life coach that might have helped perceive and deal with situations differently – and could help others going through the same thing.

Jenny said: “We all have our own dramas in life. Life can be dramatic – the question is: what are you going to do about it?

“To me, the book is about a journey through life and looking at what I was going through and thinking, how could I improve it? Stuff happens, but how do you respond to it? A lot of the book is about me carrying on doing things that didn’t feel right but being too scared to change them.”

Jenny said learning to become an NLP life coach and the accompanying therapies she has become acquainted with – such as constellation therapy, and Emotional Freedom Technique – has been life changing.

Her book identifies key techniques that could have helped a better outcome in various situations in her life, such as: dealing with bullies by using a perceptual positions technique: asking questions to see things from another person’s point of view; how to assess your own qualities as a friend, and how identifying your own attachment styles can help you have more successful relationships.

The book includes candid accounts of key life moments such as Jenny’s wedding and honeymoon, providing advice as to how couples can get more enjoyment from these experiences with tips like how to budget honestly and decide on priorities.

She said: “I hope that my book will help people start to investigate more how they can change their life, and not necessarily just accept things. I hope people will understand they can change as a person.

“I went from being a very anxious and negative person to being a really, really positive person. I want people to understand they can take power into their own life. So many people push responsibility on to the things that have happened to them. It’s so easy to sit there and say: ‘Life’s bad’, because of all the extreme things that have happened to you, but you have the power to not have that as your story.”

Having met and dated ‘the one’ – Matt Clutterham – Jenny went on to co-found the successful branding and human transformation business Q Branch Consulting, which won its first award eight months after founding and is now working with the NHS amongst other organisations, helping leaders change their mindset and grow successful people and enterprises.

‘Life’s Just One Big Drama’ is available to buy on Amazon.