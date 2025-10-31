Derbyshire charities receive more than £30,000 from local insurer

Phil Burnip donating £7,899 cheque to Blythe House nurse in front of their Roaming Car

NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks’ nomination of local charities enables over £30,000 of donations to local charities

NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks agencies have nominated four local charities to receive over £7,899 each from NFU Mutual’s national £4million ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

Now in its sixth year, the leading rural insurer launched this fund to help local frontline charities across the country. The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £4million funding pledge. This is to help local and national charities in 2025, to support frontline services in rural communities.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK, all NFU Mutual agencies and branches can nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund. This will direct the funds to the places that need them most.

John Taylor, NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks, donating £7,899 cheque to Rev Alan Griggs, Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy.

For NFU Mutual’s Derbyshire Peaks agencies, the Ashbourne office nominated the Local Air Ambulance Service. The Bakewell office nominated Rural Action Derbyshire and Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy. The Chapel-en-le-Firth office nominated Blythe House Hospice.

Supporting our Local Air Ambulance

The Local Air Ambulance covers Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland.

Their mission is to help children grow up, adults live longer, and families stay together—because losing someone to trauma should be rare. Every service under their banner works flat out to deliver critical care. On the ground. In the air. Wherever and whenever they’re needed. Not only that, as they receive no Government support, they rely on donations to fund their lifesaving transfer service. This donation is going towards replacing the crew’s personal protective equipment to be able to deliver care outside in all weather.

Trish Winterbottom, NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks, donating £7,899 cheque to Emma Simpson, Rural Action Derbyshire.

John Taylor, Agent at NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks’ Ashbourne office, said: “This year we have donated our Agency Giving Fund to our local Air Ambulance service. A crucial lifeline for our rural area, sadly all too often seen in the skies around Derbyshire. With the average cost of each mission of £2,300, this charity needs to be supported to continue. We visited the team who showed us that our donation specifically has been used to update the PPE of the crew involved in these missions – keeping life savers safe.”

Rachael Evans, Legacies and Trust Administrator at The Local Air Ambulance, added: “We are extremely grateful to NFU Mutual for their generous donation towards new waterproof high-visibility jackets for our crews. These jackets are an operational necessity, helping to keep our team safe and protected as they work in challenging conditions. Designed in our bespoke flight suit orange with added safety and practical features, the jackets will ensure our crews can continue to deliver the very best care to patients across our region—whatever the weather.”

Rural Action Derbyshire

The NFU Mutual donation will help this charity to rebuild its popular oil buying scheme, which previously had to be put on hold due to external factors. The scheme is designed to support the many households in rural Derbyshire who don’t have access to mains gas and therefore rely on oil to heat their homes. It enables them to secure a competitive price for rural residents and remove the stress and confusion of shopping around, something that’s especially important for those without internet access.

John Taylor, NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks, donating £7,899 cheque to the team at Local Air Ambulance Derbyshire.

Trish Winterbottom, Agent at NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks’ Agency, said: “I was eager to support Rural Action Derbyshire as they support those in our community over organisations overlook. The are community and political advocates to ensure our rural way of life and those living within it remain able to do so. The breadth of their services is irreplaceable, and I am proud to say that we have been able to help our community with this donation.”

Emma Simpson, CEO for Rural Action Derbyshire, added: “We are so grateful to the agents at NFU Mutual’s Bakewell agency for choosing to support the work of Rural Action Derbyshire. As a small local charity, donations like this are imperative to our work. In recent years, we’ve suffered a number of funding cuts that have had a significant impact on the work we are able to carry out. This donation and the revival of the oil buying scheme couldn’t be more timely — and thanks to NFU Mutual, a lifeline service is one step closer to returning.”

Supporting our County’s Farming and Rural Communities

This donation has enabled Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy (DRC) to continue their excellent work across the county. From family visits to know the locals, going with farmers to hospital visits, to providing more hands-on help in times of trouble, the support the DRC gives is tireless. Additionally, the donation will also support the running and coordination of their larger community events that include a farm social in June and a harvest supper in October, and the much-loved Carol Service in the main livestock ring.

Trish Winterbottom, Agent at NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks’ Agency, said: “The Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy plays a huge part in the lives of our community; it’s a lifeline for many, offering support through difficult and joyful times alike. We are proud of our relationship with the Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy and their support to our community which is why we are happy to support them through the Agency Giving Fund.”

Revd Alan Griggs, Lead Agricultural Chaplain at Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy, added: “We are so grateful for NFU Mutuals financial support. As a smaller county-wide organisation this donation will make a significant difference to the DRC as we focus on supporting the farming community in Derbyshire. Thank you."

Roaming Car Service

Support from NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund has reinforced the expansion of the Blythe House Hospice Roaming Car service.

In January 2025, the service shifted to operate 12 hours a night and ensure efficient handover to daytime care provision; supporting Blythe House Hospice’s aim of providing the highest level of end-of-life care to patients across North Derbyshire. By covering vehicle costs, NFU Mutual’s funding allows Blythe House Hospice to direct more resources toward frontline nursing care, supporting more patients and families at home. Between April 2024 and March 2025, the Roaming Car nurses provided care to 694 patients.

Becca Gregory, Fundraising Manager at Blythe House Hospice, says: “The car is a vital component to this incredibly invaluable service and NFU Mutual, along with two other sponsors, are covering the costs of running the vehicle itself. This allows the money we raise in other ways to be spent directly on providing the nursing care to patients when they need it most, ultimately meaning that the service can support more patients and families.”

Philip Burnip, Senior Agent at NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks Agency, added: “We are proud to continue our support of Blythe House Hospice care & Helen’s Trust, particularly the Roaming Car Service which is a unique and vital service within our community. I travel extensively around the High Peaks and Derbyshire Dales, and it never ceases to surprise me how many families have been supported by local hospice care. I’ve always taken the view that, if you have had a decent living out of an area, it’s beholden on you to put something back into the community, and I can think of no better way of doing that than by supporting Blythe House.”