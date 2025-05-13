Derby tour company go the extra mile to help children have holidays with much-loved charity

A thriving Derby tour company providing trips for organisations across the UK is going the extra mile to support a much-loved charity that has been giving children seaside breaks since 1891.

Rayburn Tours, based in Pride Park, has thrown its support behind the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, which gives five-day stays in Skegness to children from the county who would not otherwise get a break.

The charity has announced it is pausing holidays in 2025 and leaders said support from Rayburn Tours has been a huge boost in its aim of coming back stronger in 2026.

The tour operator, which is marking its 60th anniversary this year, has pledged financial support for the centre along with regular fundraising through its charity committee.

Mike Copestake and Janine Stillwell from the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre with Sarah Jackson, Haris Roberts and Molly Taberner from Rayburn Tours

Marketing manager Nicky Astle said: “Rayburn Tours has supported The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre in the past and we are delighted to be pledging our backing once again.

“As educational tour specialists we are passionate about giving young people opportunities that can only be achieved through travel and seeing the amazing sights the world has to offer for themselves. We also know that young people get so many more opportunities through trips than they would in the classroom: it helps build confidence in many ways, such as forging lifelong friendships and enjoying new experiences.

“We have long known of the brilliant work of the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre and we are supporting them because our aims are so aligned: they are providing trips to children who might otherwise get the opportunity, and that’s what the aim of our business is, too.”

One of the first ways in which Rayburn Tours is supporting the charity is through a team of employees who are undertaking the Cosy Bike & Hike, which involves people taking on either a 100-mile bike ride from Derby to Skegness or a 20-mile walk from the city to Ashbourne.

A team of seven keen hikers from Rayburn Tours has undertaken to complete the walk which is in aid of the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre and fellow charity Derby Kids’ Camp.

Having been operational since 1891, the holiday centre – known by many as “Skeggy home” – has been visited by many thousands of Derbyshire children over the years, sometimes from families where several siblings have had the chance to attend.

Children are nominated to go through their school if it is felt they might not otherwise get a break, either for financial or other reasons such as caring for relatives.

Charity chief executive officer Janine Stillwell said: “We are absolutely delighted that Rayburn Tours has pledged its support to the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre. We are working very hard in 2025 to come back bigger and stronger in 2026 and to benefit from the support of Rayburn Tours means the world to us. It’s a great company which is passionate about the benefits of travel and our values could not be more closely linked. All of us working at the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre would like to thank Rayburn Tours for their invaluable support.”