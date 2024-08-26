Deacon's Bank in Chapel-en-le-Firth: A beacon of British dining

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic Grade II listed bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith, left vacant after the Royal Bank of Scotland's closure in 2019, has been meticulously transformed into a restaurant - Deacon’s Bank.

In its first year, the restaurant has rapidly gained recognition, earning two AA Rosettes and a spot in the Michelin Guide. This remarkable revival not only breathes new life into the former bank but also positions Deacon’s Bank as a beacon of culinary excellence in the High Peak and Peak District.

Deacon’s Bank has rapidly emerged as a shining star in the British culinary scene, earning two AA Rosettes and a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide within its first year. This remarkable accomplishment has firmly placed Chapel-en-le-Frith on the national food map, drawing food enthusiasts from across the country.

Michelin inspectors lauded the restaurant as "a relaxed, charmingly run establishment that the area can be proud of, offering ambitious dishes with creative flair." Standout offerings include a deconstructed bouillabaisse, an inventive tasting menu for those who enjoy variety, and more casual lunch options like fish pie and grilled pork chop.

Deacon's Team.

Head Chef Simon Harrison’s dedication to seasonality and locality is evident in every dish. He sources ingredients from within a five-mile radius, collaborating with local suppliers such as RG Morris, Mac Burnham Butchers, and the Mushroom Emporium. This commitment to freshness and quality is the cornerstone of the restaurant’s success.

Owner Tom Gouldburn expressed his pride in the restaurant's achievements, saying: "It's incredible to see Chapel-en-le-Frith mentioned alongside restaurants located in Edinburgh, Dublin and London’s Mayfair. I’m immensely proud of our team. Being named among the Michelin Guide’s top ten new restaurants in July is truly exceptional."

Gouldburn also highlighted the restaurant's inclusive ethos: "We welcome every diner with the same philosophy – exceptional quality at a reasonable price." The daytime bar offers mains starting from £15, while the evening à la carte menu features two courses for £43 or three courses for £50. Additionally, a Sunday roast is available for just £20, and a six-course tasting menu or Chef's table experience is offered at £85.

