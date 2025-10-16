Dale Brook care home residents get to know local police officers during ‘Cuppa with a Copper’

(L) Anne Winter, PC Murray, Eileen Allpress, PC Browne (R)

Residents at Dale Brook care home in Clay Cross welcomed local police officers PC Murray and PC Browne for a “Cuppa with a Copper” event.

The initiative, part of Derbyshire Constabulary’s and Dale Brook’s wider community engagement programmes, aims to strengthen relationships between older residents in the area and their local policing team.

For residents at Dale Brook, the visit provided an opportunity to ask questions, share stories, and feel more connected to their community. Resident Vivien, aged 88, said,

“It’s not every day you get to have a cuppa with a copper. They were so friendly, and I have family in the police service, so it was great to chat!”

PC Browne commented, “It’s always a pleasure spending time with our senior community and hearing their incredible stories. Engaging with the public is at the heart of local policing.”

General Manager at Dale Brook, Donal McFadden, added, “We’re proud to host events like this that bring our residents and our neighbours together. Feeling like a valued part of the community and keeping in touch with your local services doesn’t stop when you live in a care home, and it was wonderful to see positive connections being made over a simple cup of tea.”

Dale Brook’s “Cuppa with a Copper” events are open to all in the Clay Cross area. You can attend the next event and meet your local police officers on Tuesday 11th November from 11:00 at Dale Brook, Derby Road, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9AG.

For more information, call 01246605150, email [email protected], or visit the home's website.

