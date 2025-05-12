Commemorative service held at Buxton’s War Memorial

On Sunday, May 11, a solemn and heartfelt commemorative service took place at the War Memorial on the Slopes in Buxton. The event honoured the sacrifices made during World War II and reflected on the lasting impact of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The gathering featured readings by Councillor Smith and the Deputy Mayor, offering words of remembrance and gratitude for those who served. A poignant moment in the service came when local poet RJ Nicol recited his original work, The Echo of Silent Guns.

The poem beautifully captured the jubilation of VE Day, the resilience of war-torn communities, and the lingering struggles of those who bore the scars of battle. Through evocative verses, it reminded attendees of the enduring cost of peace and the quiet strength of those who sacrificed for freedom.

Unfortunately, during the service, two attendees fainted, requiring emergency assistance. An ambulance was called to provide medical support, ensuring their well-being before the ceremony continued.

Buxton war Memorial taken from my Camera

The Echo of Silent Guns

By RJ Nicol

In the heart of spring, the eighth of May,

A dawn of peace, a brighter day.

Victory in Europe, the war was done,

In grateful homes, hearts did run.

On cobbled streets, with joyous glee,

Citizens danced, spirits free.

From bomb-scarred ruins, hope arose,

A future bright, the dark opposed.

The King and Queen, regal, grand,

Waved to crowds, a steady hand.

And Churchill, steadfast in his resolve,

Witnessed the dreams of freedom evolve.

Yet beyond the shouts and jubilant cries,

Soldiers stood with weary eyes.

The battle scars, the fields they trod,

Memories seared where once they fought.

For though the guns were laid to rest,

The war's heavy toll still pressed.

The wounded bore their silent pain,

Invisible wounds that long remain.

In hospitals, the injured lay,

Their bodies broken, minds at bay.

Nurses tending, hands so kind,

To heal the wounds both flesh and mind.

For some, the pain would never cease,

A lifelong struggle for the peace.

Yet they endured with quiet grace,

For freedom's light, they took their place.

May the silent guns remind us all,

Of sacrifice at duty’s call.

In our hearts, a space to keep,

For those who suffered, so we may sleep.

And as the years drift slowly by,

Let us remember, raise heads high.

For peace was won at such a cost,

In memory, we will remember them.

The service concluded with a stirring rendition of the national anthem, bringing the community together in reflection and unity. Despite the unforeseen incident, attendees remained steadfast in their tribute to those who served. Events such as these serve as vital reminders of the past, ensuring that future generations continue to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for peace.