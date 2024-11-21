Children in Need raises £487 at Morrisons Buxton

Buxton Morrisons community champion Rob Harrison

The annual Children in Need fundraising day on Friday 15th November - Morrisons in Buxton held a dress down PJ day.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Children in Need believes that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be. For this to happen, they want every child to have someone they can turn to for help or support to overcome challenges they face.

Amongst the charities Children in Need support locally is Crossroads Derbyshire who with their support they are making a difference for children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Children in Need's vital funding, they are able to provide counselling services, through talking, play, and art therapy, at the exact time it’s needed, when it’s safest for them to access help. This has a lasting impact on their mental health, relationships, and school performance.

Also receiving funding locally from Children in Need is LEVEL in Rowsley. Funding from which helps towards project costs, equipment and facilities at LEVEL. The grant supports the work with disabled children and young people, who may find access to facilities difficult in a rural area.

Morrisons on Bakewell Road Buxton community champion, Rob Harrison said "it's great to have a bit of fun dressing down for the day but also to know the money raised helps vital services for children and young people both locally and nationwide. Thanks very much to everyone who donated money"