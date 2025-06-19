Chief Midwifery Officer meets next generation of midwives

The Chief Midwifery Officer for NHS England visited the University of Derby to meet with students, academics and healthcare partners to learn more about how the University is nurturing talent to strengthen maternity services across the country.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Brintworth, who leads the national strategy for midwifery and maternity care in England, was joined by Practice partners of the University, with representatives from University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Trust, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

During the visit, discussions focused on the challenges facing the profession and the importance of strong links between education providers and the NHS in supporting the future of healthcare and ensuring high standards of care for women and families across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors had the opportunity to meet with current midwifery students and academic staff, who demonstrated the unique learning experiences available at the University of Derby.

Kate Brintworth, who leads the national strategy for midwifery and maternity care in England, met with students and partners at the University of Derby

They also took a tour of the University’s Clinical Skills Suite, which includes a mock labour room where students can practise their skills before a placement. The facilities include a range of equipment, such as birthing mannikins, a birthing pool and a resuscitaire machine - an important piece of equipment in neonatal care.

Navjot Virk, Head of Discipline of Midwifery and Children’s Nursing at the University of Derby, said: “We were delighted to welcome Kate to the University. The visit was a valuable opportunity for our staff and students to engage with senior healthcare professionals and demonstrate the amazing facilities and opportunities we offer at Derby.

“We are incredibly proud of the experience we provide for our students. Through collaborations with our practice partners, we combine knowledge, skills and real-world experience to ensure graduates leave us confident and well-prepared to enter the profession right away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussions with NHS practice partners centred around shared priorities, including improving service delivery, workforce development, and addressing pressures within the maternity sector.

Kate Brintworth, Chief Midwifery Officer for NHS England, said: “One of the most enjoyable parts of my job is having the opportunity to meet and hear from our midwifery students, which is why it was such a pleasure to visit the fantastic team and facilities at the University of Derby.

“Listening to our students is crucial if we are to provide them with the support and learning to help them to grow in confidence, and develop their skills, enabling them to flourish in our profession.”

First-year BSc (Hons) Midwifery student, Emma Ridgarde, shared her journey into midwifery, having decided to leave her career as a secondary school teacher and pursue her passion for women’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The opportunities we are given at the University of Derby, particularly regarding meeting with senior people within midwifery and healthcare, ensure students feel their voices and opinions are heard, which is valuable for the future of the profession.”

The University offers a range of inter-professional learning opportunities, with both undergraduate and postgraduate routes to midwifery, approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council and funded by Health Education England.

The master’s programme enables fully qualified registered adult nurses with at least six months’ experience to change their career to become midwives. The University of Derby is one of several institutions in the region offering funded places for postgraduate midwifery training.

Find out more about nursing and midwifery courses at the University of Derby.