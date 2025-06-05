As the parish church of St Thomas Beckett nears its 800th anniversary the town, which was built up around the church, has lots of celebratory events planned.

On Saturday June, 28 there will be a special fayre and on Sunday July 5 there will be a special church festival service honouring both the church’s namesake and the building itself.

Reverend Mel Harltey from St Thomas Beckett Church said: “The church came first and around it came the town so it is also a celebration of the town as well.”

Rev’d Mel has only been in her post since September but says the church belongs to the whole community.

St Thomas Beckett parish church in Chapel-en-le-Frith is turning 800 and the town are planning lots of celebrations to mark the occasion. Photo submitted

She said: “We may have between 20 and 30 people coming to church every week but the people who live in Chapel, this is their church.

“People have been baptised here, married here, said goodbye to loved ones here - everyone has a connection to this church.”

The Parish Church of St Thomas Becket, was founded in 1225.

The name Chapel-en-Ie-Frith is French meaning a church in a clearing in the forest.

The graveyard of St Thomas Becket Church which has head stones dating back centuries. Phot submitted

At the time of the Domesday survey in 1086, the north western portion of Derbyshire was the King’s Forest of High Peak.

This covered a huge area which extended from Glossop as far as the River Goyt at Marple Bridge and Fernilee between Whaley Bridge and Buxton and over to Hope.

However, with the exception of a few foresters and huntsmen, very few people lived in the forest.

As the population of this part of High Peak slowly began to increase, the foresters were allowed to build their own chapel in a clearing in the forest which eventually became the parish church.

From vintage fayres to concerts and lantern lighting the town is pulling out all the stops to mark this 'momentous milestone'. Photo submitted

Building work started in 1225 and was consecrated on July, 7 1226 by Alexander de Stavenby, 43rd Bishop of Lichfield and Coventry.

Rev’d Mel said when she first arrived in the town she was not sure of the town’s identity.

“You are in the middle of the county side, but there is this strong sense of industry too.

“But that is the town, a place which has both side by side and is very eclectic but it's also very warm and welcoming and has a great sense of community,” she added.

Rev’d Mel says she loves walking through life with people and it is a privilege to be part of their celebrations of births and marriages but also stand with them in sorrow.

She said: “There are ancient graves in the church yard which go back hundreds and hundreds of years so the church has been a key part of the town since it was built.”

One of the oldest graves is for a wootcutter which just features initials P L and a carving of an axe.

There are many events going on to mark the 800th celebrations and Rev’d Mel says she is looking forward to meeting people she may not have come across before.

“There was a church member who made 800 flapjacks, and took them out to businesses as a way of reaching out.

“I want to chat with more people, work with people and give folk blessings to people who I haven’t spoken to before.”

Kath Sizeland, who is a borough councillor and resident of Chapel, is helping to organise the events for the milestone.

She said: “Chapel has grown and evolved since 1225 and marking this anniversary means everything to me.

“I have lived all my life in Chapel and given it my heart and soul through my work.

“I’m proud and honoured to be from here and I think these 800th celebrations are a perfect way for people to come together and celebrate everything they love about our town.”

Kicking off a week of celebrations will be Chapel Carnival on Saturday June 21 where the theme is historical events.

There will be church tours taking place until early July to allow people to discover more about the church for themselves.

Between June 23 and June 26 these will run at 11am for an hour and then there will be afternoon tours from June, 30 to July, 3 at 2pm.

On Wednesday June 25, there will be an organ concert in the church followed by a history talk on Thursday June, 26at 7.30pm.

On Friday June 27 there will be a concert by the Chapel Male Voice Choir and the car treasure hunt.

On Saturday June 28 there is a vintage fayre for the celebration including traditional games like tin can alley, hook a duck, and coconut shy.

There will also be a hog roast, live music and a raffle.

Kath said: “We really need more volunteers to help man the stalls so if anyone can spare an hour or so please let us know.”

On Sunday June, 29 there will be a teddy bears picnic in the community garden with strawberries and cream.

Activities will carry on into July with more history talks, organ concerts and an afternoon tea organised by the WI on Friday July, 4.

On Saturday July, 5 the Gallopers carousel will be out and in the evening the town is invited to watch the lighting of the beacon on Eccles Pike at 8pm.

And rounding off the celebrations on Sunday July, 7 there will be the festival Service of St Thomas Beckett with Bishop Malcolm.

Kath said: “This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the church extension and it is Chapel Morris’s 50th Anniversary too so there is a real celebratory feel in the town and there are a couple of nice post box toppers alluding to this around the town.”

Kath added: “We are also burying a time capsule in September in Tramps Garden full of Chapel items.

“This is a momentous occasion and I’m honoured and proud to be a part of it.

“We want these events to celebrate our lovely church and town and all the wonderful people within it.”