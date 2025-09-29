Chapel-en-le-Frith funeral director scoops £25,000 on ITV games show

A funeral director from Chapel-en-le-Frith walked away from a new ITV gameshow Win Win with the People’s Postcode Lottery with a huge £25,000.

James Howe, of J. T Howe Funeral Directors, applied for the show in the summer and his episode of the show has just aired where viewers saw him turn down a chance to play for a million pounds but walk away £25,000 richer.

The 35-year-old appeared on three episodes and wore bright colourful shirts to break up stereotypes of what a traditional funeral director is like.

He said: “I remember being there at the start but even watching the show back I can’t remember the moment when I won the £25,000 it’s all just a blur.”

Contestant James Howe from Chapel with presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

During the new game show, hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, viewers playing from the comfort of their sofas get the chance to win the same prizes as the contestants playing in studio.

The series builds to an epic finale where one contestant is guaranteed to win £1,000,000 - and that winner could even be a viewer who made it through to the final.

James said: “It was really good for me to do something different and push myself out of my comfort zone.

“As you get older you stop meeting new people. You have your circle of friends and you tend to stick to it but I was meeting people from all walks of life, talking to people I would never have come across and everyone was so lovely.

“We even have a reunion planned for November as we all got on so well.”

James says since filming the show he has tormented himself about if he should have played for a million pounds.

He said: “Someone has to win it and it could have been me.

“I know in my heart of hearts I made the right decision and to walk away with £25,000 which is huge and life changing and I’m so excited to spend it.”

James is hoping to get a little holiday during the October half term while he and his family work out how to spend the rest of his winnings.