ChallengeDerbyshire Charity Ball Raises £110,000!

Saturday 1st March saw #ChallengeDerbyshire host its annual Charity Ball at the iconic Devonshire Dome in Buxton.

#ChallengeDerbyshire was formed in 2015 to raise money for North Derbyshire’s two amazing end of life care charities; Ashgate Hospice and Blythe House Hospice. This year potentially sadly marks the final time that the annual ball will be held at the Devonshire Dome due to the venue's change in circumstances.

A host of local businesses once again came together, raising a staggering £110,000 on the night, for these most worthwhile local causes! This means #ChallengeDerbyshire has now raised over £1.95million in total to help fund the care provided by Blythe House Hospice and Ashgate Hospice for patients and their families across North Derbyshire.

David Hopkins, CEO of M Markovitz Ltd and founder of #ChallengeDerbyshire said on the night, “we are so fortunate to have these amazing charities supporting our community and together we need to ensure they continue to be there for those that need them, well into the future. The care and support these hospice’ offer should never be underestimated and we are immensely grateful to all the local businesses who continue to come together in support of #ChallengeDerbyshire.”

Attendees enjoying the entertainment by Function Fever

The fabulous black-tie event, hosted by Paul Jenner and Damian Senar, included a lavish four course dinner and live music from Anya Goel and Function Fever band. Many local businesses contributed to the success of the evening, with all the running costs of the #ChallengeDerbyshire initiative being covered by Markovitz, meaning that every single penny donated to the cause goes directly to the charities to support patients and their loved ones, either in the hospice or at home.

Becca Gregory, Fundraising Manager at Blythe House Hospice said “what an amazing night! It is a pleasure to be invited to share this evening and see first-hand the immense support for our charities and the recognition for how valued our services are to the North Derbyshire community. The vast majority of funding for hospice’ comes from donations and fundraising, and events like these are so vital in raising the money needed to ensure our future. It is heart-warming to know local businesses want to be there for us to ensure we can be there for them, their employees, families and loved ones.”

David urged any people with business links to Derbyshire to consider lending their support to #ChallengeDerbyshire. For more information please contact Jennifer McBain on 01298 72021 or [email protected]