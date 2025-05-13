Care home residents enjoy street party lunch to celebrate anniversary of VE Day

Residents enjoyed afternoon tea in the style of a street party

A Buxton care home has held a special street party lunch for its residents to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II.

The Hawthorns, on Burlington Road which is run by The Salvation Army, hosted a lunch for residents on VE Day laying out tables in the dining room to give the feel of a traditional street party, paying homage to the celebrations that will have taken place on 8th May 1945 when the end of World War II was officially declared.

Residents also enjoyed watching the anniversary celebrations at Westminster Abbey on the television and took part in a morning service led by the care home’s Chaplain, Salvation Army officer Major Claire Dickens as everyone acknowledged the sacrifice made by many for today’s freedom as well as observing a two minute silence.

Diane Milner, head of care for The Hawthorns said: “We felt it was important to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and allow our residents to reminisce and share memories that they have from over the years. Reflecting on past times is a great exercise for older people, allowing them to connect their present with their past and maintain a sense of identity, something that we are passionate about encouraging.

Residents at The Hawthorns were treated to a VE Day anniversary lunch by The Salvation Army set up in a street party style by staff (pictured)

“We have a rich culture and sharing in such a special tradition as a street party allowed for our residents to have fun and feel a sense of the past. For some of our residents, VE Day will hold a special place in their heart and memory and for many others they will have been able to reflect back on celebrations they have shared in over the years.”

The Hawthorns recently celebrated its 90th anniversary in April with the care home officially opening as a women’s refuge in 1935. It began to welcome males in the 1970s and then its first older people in the 1980s and more recently has undergone a major refurbishment to its dining room and both main lounges and was rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2020.