Buxton Samaritans beat their target
Each branch member pledged to cover a certain mileage and this was charted on a map of the National Park boundary. The original target was to try to accumulate enough miles to cover it at least once.
24 volunteers participated in the Peak feat with family, friends and dogs. They covered 672 miles in all and circled the Peak District an impressive 3.5 times.
Listening volunteer Piers Carter deserves a special mention as he cycled the whole 192 miles in one day, setting out at 6.30 am and arriving home, exhausted but triumphant, at 11.30 pm.
Wearing bright green T-shirts on their walk or bike ride to heighten visibility, participants were keen to get across the message that whatever you are going through or however hard life gets, a Samaritan will be available for you 24/7, 365 days of the year.
Volunteers were sponsored and the Peak feat raised £3000 in total. This will go a long way towards keeping the phone lines open at the Buxton branch. Samaritans branches are self-supporting, which makes fund-raising a constant necessity. Event organiser Cathy Riddington said: ‘We would like to give a huge thank you to our generous supporters.’
Buxton director Anne Roberts is very proud of her team, stating: ‘I can only describe their achievement as Samtastic.’ She added: ‘The Peak feat underlines the point that Samaritans will always go the extra mile to listen to and support anyone who is struggling.’
If you would like to make a difference and become a Samaritans listening or support volunteer, please consider joining Buxton and High Peak branch. You will receive a warm welcome and excellent training. For further information, get in touch with Anne via email: [email protected]
