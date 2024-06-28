Buxton Rotary Duck Race: Rotary Ducks will once again be braving the River Wye in the Pavilion Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daring Ducks will race down the raging torrent of the river Wye in Pavilion Gardens

On the afternoon of the Buxton Carnival, Saturday, July 13th, the Rotary Ducks will once again be braving the River Wye in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

There will be over 2,000 ducks (don't worry they are not real ducks!) placed in the river by members of Buxton Rotary and herded down the river to the finish line by trained duck wranglers

Not only is this a spectacle not to be missed, but the public have a chance to sponsor a duck and be in with a chance to win.

There are two first prizes of £150, two second prizes of £50 and two third prizes of £25.

Tickets relating to the numbers on each duck are being sold not only on the day of the Garden’s Promenade but also during the week at Morrisons Buxton store from Monday 8th to Friday 12th.

To ensure the safety of the ducks and the environment, the Rotarians will be restraining the competitors at the end of the course and all the ducks will be retrieved and safely recovered thus preventing escapees travelling down the culvert and out into the great wide world of Derbyshire and beyond. This will of course require bravery on the part of our members to enter the river in wellies and possibly a silly costume.

Of course the reason for this escapade is not just to be silly, have fun and entertain but to raise money for our charity funds.

Last year we supported three local school projects with the money raised from the race and this year we are helping High Peak Homeless, Buxton Rotary Charities and the Buxton Wells Dressing Committee

Buxton Rotary is a friendly group of people from all walks of life who use their knowledge and life skills to serve the community both locally and globally while having fun and fellowship

For more information go to http://www.buxtonrotaryishere.co.uk