Buxton: New competition launched to win a free defibrillator in your community

Your community could benefit from a free defibrillator thanks to a local competitions company.

High Peak Comps, the online competitions company which already gives away over £10,000 to charity per month, has come up with another community initiative that comes from the heart.

Already experienced in changing lives, High Peak Comps is now saving them with their new free-to-enter competition.

High Peak Comps is to launch an ongoing competition to install defibrillators across the country.

It is free to enter, and anyone can nominate a place for a brand new defibrillator.

Anywhere in the UK can be nominated. All that is required is to meet the following criteria:

You must have permission to put a defibrillator there The defibrillator must be located outside The defibrillator must be in a location that is accessible 24/7 by the local community

If your suggested location meets this criteria, simply comment on this Facebook post to nominate.

High Peak Comps owner Charles Edwards came up with the idea after High Peak Golf Club in Buxton asked for High Peak Comps to install a new defibrillator, to which the company dutifully obliged.

“We’re delighted to launch our new defibrillator wheel”, said Charlie.

“These can save lives, and we are proud to have come up with another innovative idea to give back into the community.

“We will start our first spin on Friday May 16, so make sure your suggested spot meets the criteria and get tagging!”

Installing a defibrillator currently costs around £1200, so this new free-to-enter competition will save money for the charities, nurseries, schools and other community buildings that sign up.

The frequency of the spin will depend on how many nominees sign up.

To view a current list of defibrillators in Buxton, please click HERE.

High Peak Comps purchased their own defibrillator outside their Hallsteads office, available to use 24/7 by the community of Dove Holes, in November 2024.

If you want to tag your school, organisation, or other suggested location for a new defibrillator, please comment on this linked Facebook post.

The winner of the first defibrillator will be revealed on the High Peak Comps Facebook page at 1pm.

High Peak Comps hosts competitions every day, with prizes ranging from cars to cash, with defibrillators now the latest prize to be awarded.

The competitions company has given away £8,500,000 worth of prizes since it launched in March 2020.

