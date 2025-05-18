Buxton Music, Speech and Drama Festival celebrates young talent

On 16th and 17th May, 120 young musicians gathered in the Methodist Church, Buxton for the annual festival. The festival, established in 1907, offers many opportunities for participants to test their musical skills in front of an audience and to receive positive and supportive feedback from experienced Adjudicators. The participant numbers were up by 25% since the 2024 Festival, which represents an encouraging increase since the Festival restarted after Covid.

This year, there were competitive and non-competitive classes across a wide range of vocal and instrumental music. Participants could perform solo, in small ensembles or larger groups, such as choirs and wind bands. The age range was approximately 6 to 18 years. The level of musical knowledge and experience ranged from that of near beginners to the standard required for entry into specialist music schools and other career entry establishments.

Participants have expressed a clear preference in recent years for competitive classes. However, the Festival also offers non-competitive classes for participants who prefer to perform in a non-competitive environment. They receive the same level of feedback and guidance from the adjudicators, but are not marked against other performers in the class.

The adjudicators were deeply aware of the needs of the young musicians and were generous in their praise; they gave clear suggestions for developing both technique and musicality. They also provided guidance on how growing up might affect the participants’ musical journeys and reminded them that change, uncertainty and mistakes along the way are all part of acquiring musicianship. Whilst the Festival was designed to provide serious developmental opportunities for young people, an atmosphere was created that was relaxed and often had light-hearted touches.

The joy of music

Adjudicator Sam Hayes is well-known in Buxton as Chorus Director and Musical Director-Designate of Buxton Musical Society. What may be less known is the extent to which he has worked with young musicians around the country during his career.

Nigel Hinson, the instrumental Adjudicator, had a professional career as a clarinet player and has also worked extensively with young musicians. He is associated with the Hinson School of Music in Nottingham and adjudicates at music festivals extensively.

The professional accompanist Stuart Death contributed much to the learning and building of confidence, guiding less experienced participants with patience and kindness in the shared endeavour of accompanied performance.

Music teachers, parents and friends of participants were, and are, key to building ongoing confidence, as well as being their Festival audience and giving generous applause to all participants. Appreciative comments and thanks from parents, supporters and the young musicians themselves were numerous this year. There was a sense of joy in the Festival atmosphere.

Adjudicator Sam Hayes said afterwards: “It is uplifting and inspiring to see so much great music developing in Buxton. This Festival is a focus for people who love music and for teachers who inspire young people. It reminds us how important it is to spread the joy of music and to inspire young people to carry on their musical journeys.” Adjudicator Nigel Hinson said “Isn’t it lovely to see young people playing music in a relaxed atmosphere and safe environment. I’m so impressed by the high quality of music-making”.

Buxton Music, Speech and Drama Festival is entering a new phase, as its Committee reviews how well the Festival meets the current needs of young musicians and considers how to prepare it for the next stage. It has had many stages in its history, with changes of name, venues and focus. It is run entirely by volunteers and its Committee will be seeking more of them, including those of a younger generation, to assist in the Festival’s growth and forward direction. There will be more information about this in the autumn.