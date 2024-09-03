Buxton International Festival nominated for 2024 International Opera Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton International Festival is one of five festivals to be nominated for ‘Best Opera Festival’ in the 2024 International Opera Awards. The International Opera Awards are an annual celebration of excellence in opera around the world. The shortlisted nominees revealed today come from over 25 countries.

Alongside the festival award, there are also awards for conductors, directors, singers and designers, amongst others. The winners will be announced on October 2nd, in a gala ceremony hosted by the Bayerische Staatsoper at Munich’s Prinzregententheater.

Commenting on the Award, Michael Williams CEO said: “This is a terrific tribute to the whole team at BIF who have worked so hard to achieve this world-class recognition. We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated amongst the best in the industry.”

The aims of the Awards are simple:

• To raise the profile of opera as an art form;

• To recognise and reward success in opera;

• To generate funds to provide bursaries for aspiring talent in opera from around the world.

Judging of the International Opera Awards is carried out by a jury of industry professionals headed by Opera magazine editor John Allison.

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

For further information visit: https://operaawards.org and www.buxtonfestival.co.uk