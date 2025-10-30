Buxton Fringe reveals event’s huge boost to local economy

Fringe Sunday in the Pavilion Gardens 2025 (credit: Moira Kean)

Buxton Fringe has released statistics showing that combined performer and audience expenditure boosted the local economy by nearly £300,000 in 2025.

The Fringe festival, which took place alongside Buxton International Festival in July, enticed audiences with an exciting programme of 186 events adding up to 444 individual performances with entrants coming from all over the UK as well as Ireland and the US.

Respondents to its audience survey were overwhelmingly enthusiastic with the average approval rating being 4.7 out of 5 - the highest ever. Celebrating its 20th year on the Fringe, Underground was once more based at The Springs but also had a brand new venue at Buxton’s Working Men’s Club on Lightwood Road. Audience members reacted positively, one respondent describing it as having “the perfect atmosphere”. Following the closure of the Green Man Gallery, Underground sold over 1,000 more tickets than in 2024 and also increased its average audience size, but the respected managed venue was far from the only show in town with 40 venues in use this July and healthy audiences across the board.

Taking into account expenditure from performers during their stay in Buxton plus audience spend on food, accommodation and ticket sales for shows by local performers, Fringe organisers have calculated an estimated boost to the local economy of £291,853. This very conservative estimate does not include the Fringe’s additional local expenditure on printing, design, merchandise and Fringe Information Desk wages.

Fringe display at the Pump Room

The Fringe celebrated its 46th year this summer and proved as popular as ever. Audience comments included: “The Fringe goes from strength to strength”, “Theatre is back!”, “Fantastic as always” and “This is a wonderfully warm, welcoming and lovely festival, run by excellent people and with a very relaxed vibe! I LOVED it!”

58% of respondents were also attending Buxton International Festival events indicating a healthy crossover. 60% of respondents had SK postcodes with the rest coming from all over the UK and in one case Virginia, USA.

26% of audience survey respondents were attending the Fringe for the first time. There was also evidence of audience loyalty with 36% having been attending for more than 10 years! 46% of respondents saw 2-5 events with 18% attending more than 11.

Entrants were also canvassed and were overwhelmingly positive about the Fringe with comments including “Every volunteer is amazing - they work really hard at promoting events” and “It was a great experience”. One called entering the Fringe “the easiest festival process that we do” while another said “I felt supported at all points - thanks to all”. Those using Underground were also pleased, one describing the process as “pretty seamless”.

In the month of July the busy Fringe website received a new high of 1.6 million hits with the Fringe App also growing in popularity. The Fringe was busy on Facebook, Instagram and its new Bluesky account with Fringe Facebook receiving over 150,000 views during the Fringe.

Fringe Chair Ian Bowns comments: "It's a tribute to all involved with the Fringe that we get such positive feedback. We're conscious that those who attend enjoy the Fringe, but we'll be looking to do more to increase participation, attendance, and to broaden the range of both performers and audiences for the future."

The Fringe committee is grateful to anyone who filled in a survey, and plans to build on audience and entrants’ suggestions for the future including extra publicity regarding the new location of the Fringe Information Desk in the Octagon Lounge, Pavilion Gardens, more marketing of the Fringe in Spring Gardens, seeking more feedback from young people in the town, additional guidance for entrants on the website particularly regarding ticketing, and exploring networking opportunities for performers. Previous ideas that have been acted upon include creating more general Fringe posters and building up the Fringe’s team of volunteer reviewers.

Next year’s Fringe is already being planned. Dates have been set as July 8th-26th 2026 with the Fringe website https://buxtonfringe.org.uk/entrants.html opening for entries on December 1. Entry fees are being kept the same for the fourth year running in recognition of performers’ financial constraints.

Performers, audiences and supporters are invited to meet the Fringe team at its open-to-all Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday November 12th at the Pump Room, from 7-9pm. With a new format this year, it will include a complimentary drink on arrival, a lively Fringe presentation and a chance to socialise with the team. This event will also include the announcement of some key Fringe appointments. “It’s a great chance to find out how you can be a part of Buxton Fringe 2026”, adds Ian.