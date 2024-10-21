Buxton Fringe on the up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fringe organisers celebrate statistics showing the success of July's event and its impact on the town.

Buxton Fringe has released statistics showing highest ever public satisfaction, bigger audiences and a combined performer and punter expenditure that boosted the local economy by over £300,000 - even more than last year.

The Fringe festival which took place alongside Buxton International Festival in July wowed audiences with its eclectic programme of over 190 arts events adding up to over 500 individual performances with entrants coming from all over the UK as well as Canada, the US, Ireland and Australia.

Respondents to its audience survey were overwhelmingly enthusiastic with 94% scoring it 4 or 5 out of 5. That support translated into an increase in the average per performance audience figure for ticketed events: 31, up on last year’s 30 which was itself the biggest recorded figure since 2014.

The Belly Dance Flames at Fringe Sunday 2024 (credit: Matt Armett)

Taking into account audiences for free events such as Fringe Sunday and prestigious exhibitions at the Octagon, the Crescent and the Dome, the total audience figure was estimated at around 13,900 people, up 2% on last year’s figure.

Fringe organisers have calculated an estimated boost to the local economy figure of £307,314 (compared to 2023’s £276,042) taking into account expenditure from performers during their stay in Buxton plus audience spend on food, accommodation and ticket sales for shows by local performers. This very conservative estimate does not include the Fringe’s additional local expenditure on printing, design, merchandise and Fringe Information Desk wages.

Audience comments included: “It’s brilliant!”, “Please keep up the good work. The Fringe is a wonderful programme of events”, “What a great year for theatre” and “Everything we have seen has been outstanding”. 51% of respondents were also attending Buxton International Festival events indicating a healthy crossover. 53% of respondents had SK postcodes with the rest coming from all over the UK and beyond.

Entrants were also canvassed and gave positive feedback offering praise to the Fringe team including: “I’ve felt very supported all through the process” and “I was extremely impressed by the level of organisation and professionalism by Buxton Fringe as well as my venue [the Green Man Gallery]”. Managed venue Underground was also applauded as “brilliant with facilitating the entry process”.

In the month of July the busy Fringe website received over 1.5 million hits with the Fringe app also growing in popularity. Fringe Facebook had a reach of 30,000 during the Fringe with its Instagram account having a reach of over 7,000. 25% of audience survey respondents were attending the Fringe for the first time. There was also evidence of audience loyalty with 39% having been attending for more than 10 years!

Fringe Chair Stephen Walker comments: “Audience and entrants’ survey responses are truly valuable to us and we would love to encourage more people to fill them in next year, ideally online though there are also paper surveys available during the Fringe. It’s great to have such positive feedback and the growing success of the Fringe is good for everyone - performers, audiences and Buxton generally.”

The Fringe committee is grateful to anyone who filled in a survey, and plans to build on audience and entrants’ suggestions for the future including raising awareness of the Fringe, expanding its team of reviewers and adding to its list of available venues. Previous ideas that have been acted upon include a revamp of listings presentation on the website, a “starting soon” function on the Fringe App and greater clarity about the awards process.

The number of Friends is also on the up with 220 members enjoying 10% off full ticket prices and discounts at participating cafés and establishments around the town during the Fringe.

Next year’s Fringe is already being planned. Dates have been set as July 9-27 2025 with the Fringe website https://buxtonfringe.org.uk/entrants.html opening for entries on December 1. Entry fees are being kept the same for the third year running in recognition of performers’ financial constraints.

Performers, audiences and supporters are invited to meet the Fringe team at its open-to-all Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 20 November at the Green Man Gallery, 7 for 7.30pm. This event will also welcome a new Fringe Chair following Stephen Walker’s retirement from the role.