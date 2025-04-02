Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton FC are requesting to extend the usage of the floodlights at Tarmac Silverlands Stadium to 11pm on weekday match days.

The club, which has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, has submitted an application for variation of conditions regarding the use of floodlighting.

Currently the football club’s floodlights are on between the hours of 7am – 10pm on Monday to Friday and Sundays and 7am to 8pm on Saturdays.

The floodlighting is currently only permitted to be on till 11pm for six days a year to allow for evening cup fixtures and the potential of extra time and penalties.

The Silverlands, home of Buxton FC wants to extend the hours they are permitted to use the flood lights. Photo Jason Chadwick

Now the club is looking to extend the timings in which the lights can be used.

A statement with application states: “All external lighting associated with the approved development shall operate strictly in accordance with the following times.

“Floodlighting shall not operate other than within the hours 7am to 11pm on weekday match days,7am to 10pm on Saturday match days, 7am to 8pm on Sunday match days and 7am to 10pm on non-match weekdays.

“All other external lighting, other than low level dusk to dawn security lighting, shall not operate later than 30 minutes after use of the buildings has ceased.”

The Silverlands, home of Buxton FC. Photo Jason Chadwick

John Scott, on behalf of Buxton FC, said: “No changes are proposed to the lighting itself, just to the condition controlling the hours of use.

“Please note that we are also applying to vary the condition so that it is consistent with the lighting condition on the recent planning permission for the new stand.”

The club says the reason for varying the lighting condition is to avoid situations where the club is unavoidably in breach of the condition.

Mr Scott said: “In practice these are very unusual and infrequent situations, usually when there has been a late kick-off for example, the away team being delayed, or there is extra time and/or penalties in a cup match.

“In practice even in these circumstances most matches will finish by 10.30pm, but there is still a need to clear the pitch.

“For most evening kick-offs, the match will finish by 10pm and the floodlights will be turned off soon after.

“In practice, there would be no change for the vast majority of matches.”