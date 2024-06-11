Buxton Civic Association awarded as experts and funding to tackle social and environmental challenges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton Civic Association (BCA), a Buxton environmental and heritage charity established in 1967 to preserve the fine architecture of Buxton and its natural and formal landscapes for the local community and visitors, has had the impact of its current services and future ambitions recognised with its selection as a 2024 Weston Charity Awards winner.

The award gives the charity the chance to invest in its future with strategic planning support from a dedicated team of four business experts, thanks to pro bono charity Pilotlight, and a core grant of £6,500 from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Buxton Civic Association was chosen from over 180 applicants, all of which are frontline charities delivering youth, welfare, community or environment services in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales. Other regional charities to be selected are Accommodation Concern, Doddridge Centre Limited and Lincolnshire Action Trust.

Dave Green, CEO from Buxton Civic Association said:

“As the Chief Executive of BCA I am delighted to have secured this opportunity for the charity, and I would like to thank the Pilotlight team and Garfield Weston Foundation for their support. When one considers that only twelve-percent of applications were successful, it really makes you appreciate how special the opportunity is, and how important the work of BCA is too. In this challenging financial climate, it is vital that our trustees and I take the time to consider both our business positioning and how we further develop our work to serve the community we have worked within for over fifty years. Our selection for this programme is testament to how important Poole’s Cavern and the woodlands BCA manage are, both scientifically and as icons within the local landscape. This is an exciting opportunity to build networks and share expertise, shedding further light on what our dedicated team of staff and volunteers achieve. We look forward to gaining further knowledge that will benefit our organisation and local residents in the longer term.”

In congratulating Buxton Civic Association, Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of Trustees at Garfield Weston Foundation said:

“In today’s world, the challenges facing communities are more complex than ever. We’re proud to partner with Pilotlight to support the 24 outstanding charities selected, who are finding innovative ways to combat issues ranging from rising inequality to threats to our natural environment.”

Ed Mayo, Chief Executive of Pilotlight, the charity which is connecting Buxton Civic Association with a team of coaches drawn from a range of businesses and other organisations said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

